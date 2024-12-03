For a Christmas tree as grand as the one in Rockefeller Center, you need a lot of lights to make it sparkle!

How Big Is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree & How Many Lights Are On It?

The holiday season is here, and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a beauty. At approximately 70 years old, the 2024 Norway Spruce is a majestic sight to see, standing tall in the heart of New York City.

Every year, Erik Pauze, the head gardener for Rockefeller Center, seeks out the perfect Christmas tree for the plaza. "What I look for is a tree you would want in your living room but on a grander scale," Pauze told The Center Magazine. "It’s got that nice, perfect shape all around. And most of all, it’s gotta look good for those kids who turn the corner at 30 Rock; it needs to instantly put a huge smile on their faces. It needs to evoke that feeling of happiness."

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is definitely grand, but how tall is it exactly? And how many lights are needed to cover it all? We answer all of that and more about the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on NBC below.

How many lights are on the Rockefeller Christmas tree? Over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on five miles of wire are strung around the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The tree is also decorated with a massive sparkly star on top. Since 2018, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been topped with a 900-pound Swarovski star. Designed by Daniel Libeskind, the star features 3 million crystals and 70 spikes that light up. According to NBC New York, the star measures 9-foot 4-inches in diameter.

