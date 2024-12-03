Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
How Big Is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree & How Many Lights Are On It?
For a Christmas tree as grand as the one in Rockefeller Center, you need a lot of lights to make it sparkle!
The holiday season is here, and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a beauty. At approximately 70 years old, the 2024 Norway Spruce is a majestic sight to see, standing tall in the heart of New York City.
Every year, Erik Pauze, the head gardener for Rockefeller Center, seeks out the perfect Christmas tree for the plaza. "What I look for is a tree you would want in your living room but on a grander scale," Pauze told The Center Magazine. "It’s got that nice, perfect shape all around. And most of all, it’s gotta look good for those kids who turn the corner at 30 Rock; it needs to instantly put a huge smile on their faces. It needs to evoke that feeling of happiness."
The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is definitely grand, but how tall is it exactly? And how many lights are needed to cover it all? We answer all of that and more about the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on NBC below.
RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
How big is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2024?
In 2024, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts is 74 feet tall, 43 feet wide, and weighs roughly 11 tons or approximately 24,250 pounds. (To put that into perspective, a male adult hippo can weigh anywhere between 3,500 to 9,920 pounds and the average car weighs a bit over 4,000 pounds.)
While the 2024 Norway Spruce is big — about as tall as the long-necked Gnatalie dinosaur — it’s not the largest tree Rockefeller Center has ever had. A tree from Killington, Connecticut in 1999 holds the record as the Rockefeller Center’s tallest Christmas tree, standing at 100 feet tall.
How many lights are on the Rockefeller Christmas tree?
Over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on five miles of wire are strung around the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
The tree is also decorated with a massive sparkly star on top. Since 2018, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been topped with a 900-pound Swarovski star. Designed by Daniel Libeskind, the star features 3 million crystals and 70 spikes that light up. According to NBC New York, the star measures 9-foot 4-inches in diameter.
How can you watch the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting?
You can watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on NBC and Peacock on December 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. The lighting ceremony airs live during NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, hosted by Kelly Clarkson once again.
RELATED: Listen to These Kelly Clarkson Holiday Songs to Instantly Feel Festive
In addition to the lighting, Christmas in Rockefeller Center will also feature several musical performances from Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia. The iconic Radio City Rockettes will also put on a festive performance, and NBC’s TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will all make a special appearance.