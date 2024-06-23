What Happened to Diane Neal's Character A.D.A. Casey Novak on Law & Order: SVU?

Why did Casey Novak leave SVU the first time?

Novak was forced out of the Manhattan D.A.'s office for breaking the law in Season 9, Episode 19 ("Cold").

The episode centered around then-Detective Chester Lake's (Adam Beach) pursuit of the perpetrator in a cold case rape and murder — then-Detective Edward Kralik, who was killed in Lake's presence at the beginning of the episode.

Kralik and his friend from the police academy, then-Fugitive Apprehension Team Officer Thomas Crane (Jack Gwaltney), had kidnapped two young undocumented immigrant girls 10 years prior and taken turns raping both. The one who fought back during her rape by Kralik, Alisa Hernandez, was strangled by him and the two rapist cops fought over what to do, allowing the second girl, Cecelia Cruz (who had been begging for her life and promised not to tell) to escape.

Lake had never solved the case, but was closing in on Kralik when Crane ambushed him. Kralik ended up dead in the shoot-out and Lake ended up injured.

Ultimately, Crane was prosecuted for the rape and murder of Alisa — but the DNA evidence from her rape kit had been degraded and, while strongly implicating Crane, wasn't fully conclusive. In order to shore up her prosecution, Novak withheld the reports about the extent of the degradation from the defense until late in the trial, claiming the reports for the lab were not yet complete. Withholding potential exculpatory evidence from the defense is a Brady Rule violation, which can result in a conviction being overturned and/or a prosecutor facing sanctions.

Crane's jury deadlocked on the charges, and Novak (who planned to re-try the case) was called into Judge Elizabeth Donnelly's (Judith Light) office. (Donnelly had been Novak's boss as the Bureau Chief Assistant District Attorney in Seasons 5 and 6 before taking the judgeship in Season 7, though she was not the judge on the Crane case.)

Donnelly told her that the D.A.'s office would not pursue a second trial against Crane because of her Brady rule violation, and that she had personally reported Novak's malfeasance to the state bar so that she would face sanctions. She then asked Novak why she'd done it. ​​​​​​

"Because the bad guys can't always win," she said. "He deserved to pay."

"And so do you," said Donnelly, adding that Novak was facing censure and the possible suspension of her law license for a year or more.

Lake, meanwhile, murdered Crane and was arrested.