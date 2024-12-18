Where to Watch Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday NFL Football on NBC & Peacock

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

The 2024 NFL regular season is officially winding down. This weekend marks the start of Week 16, which means we've got just three weeks of football left before the playoffs begin.

Yes, teams are running out of time to make some big moves and cement their spots in the postseason. This week on a special Saturday NFL broadcast on NBC and Peacock, we'll see two teams near the top of the AFC playoff picture battling it out, in what could be a preview of playoff games to come.

RELATED: Which NFL Teams Have Clinched Playoff Berths This Season?

Which NFL teams are playing this Saturday on NBC? This Saturday, December 21 on NBC and Peacock, the near-perfect Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in a battle of AFC titans.

Both teams are at the tops of their respective divisions, both teams are capable of putting on a show. Now we'll see who gets to walk out of the stadium with bragging rights and better playoff prospects.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

What time does the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Saturday NFL game kick off? The Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 21, from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will air on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock. (Check out Peacock's subscription plans now!)

What to expect from Houston vs. Kansas City

Houston and Kansas City have two of the league's best defenses, and despite offensive stars like C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins for the Texans and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs, that might end up being the game's biggest story. Both teams are in the top five league-wide right now in terms of fewest yards allowed, while Houston's defense has the second-most sacks and third-most turnovers of any defense this year. Both defenses will have their work cut out for them, but it should be a very interesting showdown on that side of the ball.

RELATED: NFL Divisions Explained

Texans D aside, though, the Chiefs still have a slight edge, if only because they are undefeated at home and 13-1 overall this season. Arrowhead has been built into one of the toughest places to play in the League, and the Chiefs are trying to preserve a long home winning streak that could give them home field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs. If Houston could pull off the upset, it would be an amazing spoiler, and there's one more reason they might have a shot: Mahomes isn't certain to play just yet. The star quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Browns in Week 15 and, as of this writing, is listed as Questionable to return in time for Saturday's game. If that's the case, and backup Carson Wentz has to start for Kansas City, the Texans have an even better chance of pulling out the win.

Catch the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!