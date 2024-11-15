Where to Watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football

This week on Sunday Night Football, the Bengals head to Los Angeles to try and snap the Chargers' winning streak.

We're reaching the make-or-break point of the NFL season, the time when every team within shouting distance of a playoff spot is doing their best to prove themselves in the home stretch. We're on the other side of the halfway point now, so if your football team is in contention to lead a division, you're working hard to stay on top, and if your team is struggling somewhere in the middle, you're trying to push things into overdrive to get a Wild Card position in the playoffs.

This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, we've got a team in each of those categories as the Cincinnati Bengals head to Los Angeles to take on the surging Chargers. Let's take a closer look!

For the Chargers, it's a chance to stay in playoff contention as they trail the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. For the Bengals, it's an opportunity to return to form after a tough loss and prove that they still have what it takes to contend for a Wild Card spot at the end of the season.

On Sunday, November 17, the Bengals and Chargers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Sunday Night Football's Bengals vs. Chargers matchup

The Chargers are doing well in their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. They're 6-3 on the year, with two of their losses coming against very tough AFC opponents in Pittsburgh and Kansas City. That's a record good enough to make them one of two (along with Baltimore) top contenders for an AFC Wild Card playoff slot at the moment. They could even have a shot at the division title, if the Kansas City Chiefs ever decide to lose a game this season. Basically, they're in a good place, they've got a three-game win streak going, and quarterback Justin Herbert has only thrown one pick all season, so they're the team to beat this Sunday night.

That said, the 4-6 Bengals come into the game with a high-powered offense in search of solid footing again after dropping their last game to Baltimore. They've been plagued by injuries, but when quarterback Joe Burrow is locked in, he's locked in, with 24 touchdowns and more than 2,600 passing yards so far this season. Unfortunately for Burrow, he's facing a Chargers defense that's one of the top five in the league in terms of points allowed, offering just a little more than 13 offensive points per game. So, we could be in for a real battle this Sunday, as the Bengals try to turn their season around and the Chargers try to cement their playoff status.

