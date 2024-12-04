Fireworks, dancing, and roller coasters, oh my! Discover all the exciting ways to celebrate NYE at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood Throws a New Year’s Eve Party Like No Other

As the year draws to an end, it's time to start making plans for New Year's Eve. Good news: Universal Studios Hollywood just announced the return their annual park-wide bash. End the year on a high note until 2 a.m. with friends and family in the thrilling atmosphere of the park as it welcomes guests to the future in epic fashion with an all-ages celebration that includes spectacular fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

Here’s everything to know about the special event.

Will the park be open during the day?

The phaseout of the old year and the launch of the new one is a chance to embrace a fresh start — and to let loose a little with loved ones. Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off the last day of 2024 at 9 a.m. PT, its usual opening time, so that guests can immerse themselves one last time in the magical worlds like Minion Land, Super Nintendo World and more. The snow-capped turrets in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be set aglow for the season, a perfect backdrop for a toast to good luck with a Butterbeer or two.

When do New Year’s Eve festivities begin?

At 9 p.m. ET on December 31st, the park officially transitions to EVE, a special nighttime event that’s included in the price of admission. The all-ages celebration amps up the revelry with three party areas complete with dancing, DJs, photo ops, and live entertainment. The music covers all bases, from Latin beats to EDM and pop, rock, and hip-hop.

Universal Studios Hollywood is famous for its holiday festivities, and many of the areas will be dressed to the nines. Strolling through the park, you can listen to the acapella “Frog Choir” in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, snap photos in your favorite “ugly sweaters” along a “Grinch-afield red carpet,” and hang out with Minion characters in all their holiday finery.

A single-day pass for ages ten and above starts at $154 and includes admission to EVE. Get your tickets online at Universal Studios Hollywood.