British Olympian Tom Daley Knitted Himself a Sweater (and also Won a Silver Medal)

British Diver Tom Daley knitted up some one-of-a-kind Olympic wear to celebrate his fifth Olympic Games.

Tom Daley has found the perfect way to accessorize his latest silver medal.

The British diver, who took home the silver in men’s 10m synchronized diving Monday alongside Noah Williams, took to Instagram Wednesday to unveil his custom 2024 Paris Olympic-themed sweater—which he just happened to knit himself while poolside.

“I FINISHED MY SWEATER! What do you think?” he proudly captioned a video of himself showing off the handmade masterpiece.

As Daley explained in the video, the sweater has “Paris 24” stitched on the front, the word “Daley” on the back and a border that runs along the bottom of the sweater that alternates between the British Union Jack and the French flag. Other details like a “TD” on one sleeve and a “5” on the other, to signify his fifth Olympic Games, add an even more personal touch to the knitted creation.

“I went with a red, white and blue theme,” he explained.

Daley has been spotted knitting in the stands as he cheers on other athletes and it isn’t the first time his hobby has earned international attention.

His poolside knitting first made headlines during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Daley picked up the knitting needles to keep his mind off the competition.

“I don’t know how to just do nothing,” Daley recently told CNN of why he likes to stay busy.

Tom Daley of Team Great Britain is seen knitting whilst in attendance during the Women's Synchronized 10m Platform Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

He credited the idea to begin knitting to his husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who told him that many people on movie sets use knitting as a way to pass the time while they wait during the often long production days. Daley said he thought he’d “give that a go.”

“I went on to the ‘university of YouTube’ and taught myself how to knit and never looked back!” he said.

These days, Daley regularly shares his creations on the Instagram page madewithlovebytomdaley, which has racked up more than a million followers.

Just before the Olympics began, Daley posted a rough sketch of the sweater he planned to make to commemorate the Paris Games, along with videos of him beginning the project.

Tom Daley knitting as he watches the Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

“My 5th Olympics is underway! I just wanted to jump in here and say a big thank you for all the support, and to let you know that we have so many exciting things coming up for #madewithlove!” he wrote at the time.

Daley, who now has five Olympic medals to his name, has said the custom sweater serves as a one-of-a-kind memento.

“It's always so fun to have this as a little bit of a memory from my time here in Paris,” he said while showing off the sweater. “I think it’s cute.”

How Did Tom Daley Meet Husband Dustin Lance Black? Although he’s a seasoned Olympic veteran, Daley told Reuters the Paris Games have been his happiest yet because he’s been able to share the experience with Black and their two young sons, who have been cheering him on from the stands. Daley shared that he was “so proud” to be back at the games after deciding to come out of retirement so that he could share his passion for diving with his family. “I think most of that was being able to set an example to my kids that if you have a dream and you work really hard, it doesn’t mean that you’re always going to be able to achieve exactly what you want to but it’s about enjoying the process and doing what you can to show up, to be the best person that you can be,” he said. Daley and Black, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2009 for the film Milk, first met in 2013 at a dinner party, according to People. Daley celebrated the their eight-year anniversary together on Instagram in 2021.

Great Britain's Tom Daley knitting as he watches the Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

“[Eight] years ago we met at a dinner, we lived on opposite sides of the pond and thought it was going to be impossible to make it work...but we did!,” he wrote. “I am so grateful for all the memories, nearly 4 years of marriage and our darling son, Robbie! I love you.”

The pair welcomed their son Robbie in 2018 and added to the family last year with the addition of son Phoenix.

How Old Was Tom Daley in his Olympic Debut in Beijing 2008? Sharing the Olympics this year with his young family was a full circle moment for Daley, who was just 14 years old when he made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008. Although he only placed seventh at the event, Daley returned to London in 2012 and took home a bronze, according to NPR. Since then, he’s added two more bronze medals, a gold and now a silver to his growing collection.

And he still isn’t ruling out a possible sixth Olympics appearance in Los Angeles in 2028.

“Oh, gosh, I don’t really know yet,” he told Reuters of his future plans. “I went from being the youngest on the team in 2008 to now the oldest diver on the team. I want to kind of enjoy this moment and make decisions about the future of diving for me later on.”