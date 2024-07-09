Olympic Diving 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Discover the Team USA athletes hoping to bring home the gold at Paris 2024.

This summer, all eyes will be on 2024 Paris as the City of Light transforms into a showcase for diving's finest, where athletes will plunge into the pool, and perhaps history, with precision.

Athletes will compete in various disciplines, including the thrilling 10-meter platform and the demanding 3-meter springboard events. Diving, a sport that has been a part of the Olympics since the 1904 Games, continues to enthrall audiences worldwide.

At 2020 Tokyo, Team USA collected a range of medals. The accolades included silver medals in men's springboard and women's synchronized platform diving. Olympian Krysta Palmer left Tokyo earning a bronze medal in the individual springboard event.

The U.S. Olympic dive team (L-R) Kassidy Cook, Sarah Bacon, Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell, Alison Gibson, Andrew Capobianco, Carson Tyler, Greg Duncan and Tyler Downs pose for a portrait after the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on June 23, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Key athletes to watch

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, diving fans are eager to see standout athletes in action.

Sarah Bacon and Alison Gibson, known for their impeccable precision, are will be competing in the women's 3m springboard. Gibson scored 635.10 points to qualify for her second Olympic Games, having previously competed in synchronized 3-meter diving in Tokyo.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Bacon scored 639.00 points on the springboard, qualifying for her second Olympic event. She also secured a spot in the synchronized 3-meter event with Kassidy Cook.

Despite contemplating quitting diving three years ago following a series of injuries including two shoulder surgeries, a concussion, stress fractures, Bacon persevered to become an Olympian. According to NBC Sports, Bacon is the first U.S. female diver to win an individual Olympic or world championships medal since 2005.

“We have a lot of very good women’s 3-meter divers in this country. It’s a very deep field. It’s almost more stressful in the Olympic Trials than it is overseas against the other countries, I would say, just because there are so many good female divers here in the U.S.,” Bacon told USA Diving.

Silver medalist Sarah Bacon of the United States pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's 1m Springboard Final on day two of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre on July 13, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bacon's synchro partner Cook is no stranger to the Olympics. She competed in the women's 3m springboard at 2016 Rio. While suffering from shoulder and knee injuries, Cook was unable to make the 2012 London team.

Jessica Parratto, 2020 Olympic silver medalist, is back out of retirement on Team USA for Paris 2024. Since discovering her love of diving at the age of 5, she has earned a spot as one of the top 10-meter platform divers in the United States, per USA Diving. She is returning to the team as a 11-time senior national champion with two individual 10-meter titles and nine synchronized 10-meter titles.

Another Tokyo medalist, Delaney Schnell, has joined the Team USA roster. After placing 1st in synchro 10m alongside partner Parratto at Trials, she's bringing in the accolades of 2020 Tokyo women's synchro 10m platform silver medalist, and 5th in the women's 10m platform.

At 20 years old, Daryn Wright from Plainfield, Indiana, is joining the Team USA roster. Wright stands out on the roster as a four-time Junior Pan American Championships team member and 2021 winter national champion. Making her Olympic debut, she placed 2nd in women's 10m platform at the Olympic Trials and attends Purdue University, alongside fellow Boilermaker diver Tyler Downs.

At 24-years-old, Andrew Capobianco won the 3-meter springboard event with a score of 971.80, ensuring his qualification alongside former teammate Carson Tyler, who scored 945.75.

RELATED: The USA Gymnastics Team Has Its Own Therapy Dog, and You'll Love His Name (DETAILS)

Capobianco has been in athletics since a young age, participating in both gymnastics and diving. The four-time-national champion is returning to Paris 2024 after competing in 2020 Tokyo and earning a silver medal in 3m springboard synchro. He also placed 10th in the category.

Social media star and rising diving competitor Tyler Downs is back wearing red, white, and blue at the Paris Games. Having competed at 2020 Tokyo, the 20-year-old is heading to Paris after qualifying 1st in synchro 3m springboard alongside his partner, Greg Duncan. Downs is a five-time-national champion and three-time Junior Pan American Championships team member, 2019 Sagamihara and Beijing World Series team member, and 2018 World Junior Diving Championships silver medalist, per USA Diving.

His partner, Duncan, is making his Olympic debut in Paris as a six-time-national champion. This year, he has become a synchronized 3-meter 2024 World Cup Berlin bronze medalist and placed 4th in the synchronized 3-meter category at the 2023 World Championships.

Gregory Duncan and Tyler Downs compete in the Men's 3m Synchronized Finals during the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials on June 18, 2024, at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo: Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for Olympic swimming events

Saturday, July 27

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Monday, July 29

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Synchro 10m Platform Final

Wednesday, July 31

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Synchro 10m Platform Final

Friday, August 2

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Monday, August 5

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 10m Platform Final

Wednesday, August 7

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

Thursday, August 8

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Friday, August 9

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 3m Springboard Final

Saturday, August 10

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 10m Platform Final