The Closer: Seasons 1-7 of Kyra Sedgwick Drama Streaming on Peacock

When homicide detectives can’t get the evidence or the confession they need to wrap up a case, there’s only one person for the job. Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson, played by the multi-award-winning Kyra Sedgwick has earned a reputation as an interrogator who always gets the goods. Sedgwick portrayed Deputy Chief Johnson for seven seasons on The Closer, and you can watch the series in its entirety on Peacock, beginning June 30.

The Closer, Starring Kyra Sedgwick, Hits Peacock June 30

Johnson is the titular closer, and her skills uproot her from a life in Atlanta, Georgia and land her on the other side of the country, in Los Angeles, California. There, she runs the Priority Murder Squad (PMS), later renamed the Priority Homicide Division (PHD), a crack team of highly trained investigators handling high profile murder cases. Her unique perspective and hard-nosed approach make her incredibly effective at her job, but sometimes put her at odds with her colleagues. And that’s without considering that she’s a tough-minded and strong-willed woman in a department overwhelmed by sometimes-antiquated men.

The Closer was created by James Duff and executive produced by Michael M. Robin and Greer Shephard (Nip/Tuck). The show ran for seven seasons, racking up 109 episodes between 2005 and 2012. It stars Kyra Sedgwick in the titular role, with support from J.K. Simmons (Assistant Chief Will Pope) and Corey Reynolds (Sergeant David Gabriel).

On the surface, The Closer is an episodic police procedural, taking you through a different case in each episode, but it also explores the personal lives of the detectives and social issues impacting the wider population. The series has been hailed for its portrayal of a strong and capable female character in a media landscape which is so often dominated by a certain brand of masculinity.

Sedgwick took home the 2007 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama, the 2008 People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Drama Diva, and the 2010 Primetime Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for the role.

By the time the seventh and final season was greenlit, The Closer was leading the ratings with no end in sight and there was some consideration toward running the show until the wheels fell off, but Sedgwick wanted to go out on top. Instead, she opted to leave the show (effectively ending its tenure) while fans were still happy with the series. The story continued in Major Crimes, a spin-off starring Mary McDonnell as Captain Sharon Raydor (a character introduced in season 5 of The Closer), which ran from 2012 to 2018.

The truth wants to come out, but sometimes it needs a little help. All seven seasons of The Closer arrive on Peacock June 30, 2024!