The Latest on the 2022 Lockerbie Arrest & Who Caused Pan Am Flight 103 Crash

More than three decades after the Lockerbie tragedy, an arrest leads to a new trial — and maybe new answers.

It’s been more than 36 years since 270 people died in the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 — the ill-fated international flight whose European path from Frankfurt to Detroit ended in fiery tragedy over the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland.

Now, Peacock is examining just one among the hundreds of dramatic personal stories in the wake of the disaster with Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, a five-part event series that follows Dr. Jim Swire (Colin Firth), a British father and physician who undertook a relentless and independent search for answers after his own daughter, Flora, died in the Lockerbie bombing en route to a New York layover to spend Christmas with her boyfriend.

The Flight 103 crash launched a massive, decades-long international investigation to uncover the perpetrators behind the bombing, approaching the incident as a case of state-sponsored terrorism tied to the regime of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (who himself died in a political assassination in 2011). But with the investigation slowed by an uncooperative Libyan government, arrests relating to the attack have remained difficult to obtain — a source of frustrating heartbreak for Swire and other survivors' advocates who’ve separately embarked on their own investigative paths.

What happened in the Pan Am Flight 103 crash over Lockerbie, Scotland? Generally known as the Lockerbie bombing, the crash of Pan Am Flight 103 occurred over Lockerbie, Scotland on December 21, 1988. The international flight had begun in Frankfurt and was destined for Detroit, interspersed by two scheduled layover stops in London and New York. Shortly after its London takeoff, the Boeing 747 set to cross the Atlantic Ocean for the flight’s New York leg sustained a catastrophic in-flight breakup — caused by a detonated bomb — over Scotland. Occurring at 31,000 feet, the explosion killed all 259 people aboard, while the resulting hail of debris killed an additional 11 people on the ground.

Was anyone arrested for their involvement in the Lockerbie bombing? Immediately flagged as a terrorist attack, the Lockerbie bombing drew intense media coverage and spawned an exhaustive investigative effort among high-level law enforcement agencies in both Europe and the United States. Indictments identifying the attack’s suspected conspirators came as early as 1991, when the U.S. and U.K. named Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah — identified by western governments as Libyan intelligence agents — on more than 200 criminal counts including murder and conspiracy.

Fhima was acquitted of all charges in the wake of a 2000 trial, while Megrahi was found guilty and served prison time in Scotland until the Scottish government released him, on compassionate grounds relating to illness, in 2009. He died in Libya in 2012, only months after Libyan leader Gaddafi — who supplied the 2009 plane that flew Megrahi home from prison — had himself been deposed and assassinated.

In 2003, Gaddafi accepted his government’s role in the attack and agreed to establish a survivors’ compensation fund valued at $2.7 billion. But with the investigation slowing to a years-long crawl that painted only an incomplete picture of how the attack was planned and carried out, victims’ families and loved ones seemed resigned to never fully learning about the conspiracy’s larger scope.

Recent Lockerbie arrest sparks hope for new answers

Then, in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice made a public a criminal complaint against Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi (Mas’ud), then a 71-year-old resident of Tunisia and Libya, whom investigators identified as “a former Libyan intelligence operative” accused of actually constructing the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103. More than two years later in December of 2022, U.S. and Scottish governments announced that they had finally taken Mas’ud into custody, with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco describing the arrest as “another crucial step in delivering justice for the victims of the senseless terrorist attack on Pan Am Flight 103.”

Via BBC, Mas’ud is set to stand trial in the U.S. in 2025. The upcoming event has sparked a fresh surge of official activity surrounding the decades-old case, as cooperating agencies address complex logistical hurdles — like transporting a large section of the plane’s wrecked fuselage from Europe to the United States to stand as evidence — in preparation for the trial.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, a five-part drama starring Colin Firth that's inspired by the events of the Lockerbie bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 and its aftermath, is now streaming on Peacock.

Lockerbie follows Dr. Jim Swire (Firth) as he wages his own independent campaign to find answers surrounding the 1988 terrorist attack that claimed the life of his daughter. As Swire's investigation deepens, he comes face to face with some of the darkest and most dangerous forces at work in the underbelly of geopolitical espionage and international terror.

