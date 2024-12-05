Colin Firth Investigates a Terror Cover-Up in Official Trailer for Lockerbie Limited Series (WATCH)

Never underestimate a father's love or his unyielding desire for justice. Academy Award-winner Colin Firth (The King's Speech) embodies that fiery parental passion in the official trailer for Peacock and Sky's Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

Hailing from Carnival Films — the same production banner behind breakout hit The Day of the Jackal — the 5-episode limited series tells an incredible true story of Jim Swire, a British physician who dedicated his life to uncovering the truth behind the tragedy of Pan Am Flight 103. On the evening of December 21, 1988, the plane exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie just 38 minutes after takeoff, killing all 259 people on board, including Swire's daughter Flora (played in the series by Rosanna Adams), as well as 11 people on the ground.

In the months and years that followed, Swire became frustrated with the apparent lack of concern on the part of his government and took it upon himself to unravel an international cover-up surrounding a terrorist bomb planted in 103's cargo hold. His obsessive quest to make sure Flora didn't die in vain brings the soft-spoken Dr. Swire in contact with investigative journalists, mourning families, complacent politicians, and even Lybian dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

"The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 was one of the most devastating acts of terrorism that took the lives of 270 innocent people, including both US and UK citizens," executive producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant said in a joint statement. "As the spokesperson for the UK victim’s families, we have followed Jim Swire’s remarkable story for over three decades. It is consequential to now watch Colin Firth’s captivating performance as he depicts Jim’s life’s work on screen. In part a profoundly moving character story of love and loss, this drama is as much an investigative political thriller that shows how an ordinary man with unstoppable determination can take on governments and world leaders in pursuit of truth."

Watch the official trailer for Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

How to watch Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

All five episodes of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will debut on Peacock Thursday, January 7.

Oscar-winner Colin Firth leads an ensemble comprised of Catherine McCormack (Slow Horses), Rosanna Adams (Do You Remember), Jemma Carlton (Maxine), Harry Redding (Red Rose), Sam Troughton (Mank), Mark Bonner (Napoleon), Ardalan Esmaili (Deliver Me), and Selwa Jghalef (Pensive Moments).

Otto Bathurst (Robin Hood) directed the show and serves as executive producer alongside writer David Harrower (Una), Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Sam Hoyle, Liz Trubridge, Jim Sheridan, Kirsten Sheridan, and Oskar Slingerland.

