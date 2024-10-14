Colin Firth Stars in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, Peacock's Pan Am Flight 103 Drama (WATCH)

The Oscar-winning actor plays Dr. Jim Swire, the appointed spokesperson for the families of the 1988 terrorist attack's victims.

A deadly terrorist attack and a grieving father’s ensuing quest for justice are the subject of a new drama series that will hit Peacock early next year. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, is a five-part limited series premiering on Jan. 2, 2025 starring Colin Firth that tells the true story of Pan Am Flight 103.

On December 21, 1988, a bomb exploded in the cargo hold of a passenger plane leaving London’s Heathrow Airport and headed for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. The blast killed all 259 people aboard the plane and 11 people on the ground died when the wreckage crashed into the Scottish town of Lockerbie.

The new series, which will debut on Peacock in the United States and on Sky in the United Kingdom, stars Firth as Dr. Jim Swire, the father of one of the victims of Flight 103 who became the spokesperson for the families as they attempted to get answers. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth follows Swire all the way to Libya, the country behind the terrorist attack, where he would meet with Muammar Gaddafi.

Watch the teaser trailer for Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

In addition to Firth, who won a Best Actor Academy Award for his part in The King’s Speech, Lockerbie also stars Catherine McCormack as Swire’s wife, Jane. Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef also star.

Catherine McCormack as Jane Swire in Season 1 of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. Photo: SKY/Carnival

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"Inspired by the true-life story, on December 21, 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town. In the wake of the disaster and his daughter’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice. Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed. Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice."

Colin Firth as Jim Swire in Season 1 of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. Photo: SKY/Carnival

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will premiere Jan. 2, 2025 on Peacock.