Cast & Characters of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Explained

Explaining the key players who had a role in the aftermath of Pan Am Flight 103.

If you enjoyed Carnival Films' The Day of the Jackal adaptation, then you should definitely check out the production outfit's latest project, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (all five episodes of the limited series debut exclusively on Peacock January 7).

Following the aftermath of the real-world tragedy of Pan Am Flight 103, which exploded over Scotland in December 1988 as the result of a terrorist plot, the show follows the tireless crusade of Dr. Jim Swire, whose eldest daughter perished in the crash that killed nearly 300 innocent souls. In the years that followed, Swire devoted his life to bringing the responsible parties to justice. The show tells a version of the events following Swire's efforts in the decades after the crash.

Here's a breakdown of the major players and their real-life counterparts.

Exploring the Lockerbie characters and their real-life counterparts

Jim Swire played by Colin Firth

Jim Swire (Colin Firth) appears in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Season 1 Episode 2; Jim Swire arrives at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss a new book about the Pan Am bombing in 1988 with author John Ashton. Photo: Graeme Hunter/SKY/Carnival; David Cheskin/PA Images via Getty Images

As we mentioned above, Swire went from being a soft-spoken practitioner of general medicine in the United Kingdom to an outspoken advocate for justice. He became the mouthpiece for the UK Families Flight 103 survivors group and accepted the burden of an admirable campaign for justice that took him all over the world and exposed the gaping flaws in airport security, as well the gross negligence of governmental agencies in Britain and America.

"It’s very strange for me in that I’m a very reserved individual, and it’s strange to me being involved in a production of this scale but for me, my motivations for doing so are communicating what I believe to be a crucial message and getting that across to those who need to do something about it," he told Sky.com. My belief is that UK and US governments lied about the way this was carried out. Over the years as the UK families group, all that we have done is try to go behind the scenes to make up our own minds."

Jane Swire played by Catherine McCormack

Jane Swire (Catherine McCormack) appears in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Season 1 Episode 2; Jane Swire leaves the Department of Transport in London. Photo: Graeme Hunter/SKY/Carnival; PA Images via Getty Images

Like her husband, Jane was wholly committed to discovering the truth behind the plane crash. At the same time, she still had two other children to look after and became the familial rock as Jim pursued closure.

"I watched a few documentaries about Lockerbie and Jane was interviewed in a couple of them. There wasn’t much footage of her but in the brief moments she spoke on camera she had such grace and dignity," McCormack said during an interview with Sky.com. "There was a particular moment in the Sky documentary where Jane is asked how she dealt with Flora’s death. She says: 'I just tried to survive it, one step at a time.' For me, this simple moment was so full of Jane’s humanity, vulnerability and strength, that it became a bit of a guiding light for me."

Flora Swire played by Rosanna Adams

Rosanna Adams attends a private view of "Performance" by Rankin, a new exhibition celebrating the reopening of London theatre, at Fujifilm House Of Photography on November 8, 2021 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Flora was just a day away from turning 24 when she boarded the Pan Am flight bound for New York, where she intended to spend the Christmas holidays with her boyfriend. Prior to her untimely passing, Flora studied medicine at Nottingham University and conducted research on brain waves for a doctorate. To honor her memory, the university partnered with Jim and Jane Swire to create the Flora Swire Memorial Fund, which supports students working toward Ph.D certification during their clinical studies.

"Flora was one of the cleverest medical students we ever had at the University," a Nottingham professor notes on the Pan Am 103 memorial website. "She also did a very rare and brave thing in interrupting her medical studies to work on a Ph.D. She was a highly intelligent, lively, friendly, and beautiful girl."

Cathy Swire played by Jemma Carlton

Jemma Carlton attends the Gala screening of "A Thousand Blows" during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on October 11, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Cathy, who was also in her early 20s at the time of the tragedy, drove Flora to Heathrow Airport on that fateful date in December 1988. The profound grief was made no easier by the ensuing media frenzy or the emotional distance of her father.

"I lost not just my sister but my home," Cathy explained to the Daily Mail last year. "Some days I literally could not get up the drive because of the number of media vans there. We would have media people staying at the house. A few years after Flora died I went to Canada to do post-grad studies. I told my father that I was leaving the continent because I found the media exposure so difficult. There was a white rage from him, and he disappeared for an entire day ... There were huge amounts of fear, and this sense that it was my father's prerogative to continue his campaign, and to tell his story in exactly the way he wanted. It was up to the rest of us to accommodate that."

She released a memoir, Flame, Ash, Feather: A Dozen Eggs from Lockerbie, in March 2024.

William Swire played by Harry Redding

Harry Redding attends the Apple TV+ BAFTA TV Brunch celebrating excellence in global storytelling and creativity at 180 House on May 13, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

The youngest of the Swire children, William "supported his father’s mission for justice, appearing alongside him at anniversary events, albeit playing a less distinctive role," reads the Sky website. According to series producer Colin Wrattin, William visited the Lockerbie set alongside his father and son.

Paul Channon played by Guy Henry

Paul Channon at the Tate Britain's Exhibition of Lucian Freuds work at the Tate, London on the 19th of June 2002; Guy Henry attends the Collars and Coats Ball 2017 at Battersea Evolution on November 2, 2017 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Paul Channon served as Secretary of State for Transport under British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when the Pan Am 103 tragedy occurred. He faced harsh criticism for his handling of the event, especially since the Transport Ministry apparently knew there was a threat ahead of time. He was ultimately replaced with Cecil Parkinson in 1989.

Cecil Parkinson played by Roger Barclay

Former British Transport Secretary Cecil Parkinson on 15th June 1987. Photo: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As Channon's successor, Parkinson met with Jim Swire and vowed to put up further safeguards against terrorism on modes of public transport, ultimately serving as champion for the Aviation and Maritime Security Act 1990.

"One of the hallmarks of this Government has been their determination to stand firm against the terrorist," he once said of the legislation in a meeting of Parliament. "We have never shied away from taking the measures necessary to crush the threat of terrorism — be it on the international stage or at home. This Bill will be another valuable weapon in the battle. It will help to combat international terrorism in the sky and at sea. The Lockerbie disaster was further evidence of the depths to which these cowardly people will sink. It was an appalling manifestation of the growing scourge of international terrorism against aviation and increased the terrible toll of sabotage attacks causing the total destruction of aircraft."

Robert Black played by John Wark

Robert Black ( John Wark) appears in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Season 1 Episode 2; Robert Black waits to meet Libyan officials in Tripoli. Photo: Graeme Hunter/SKY/Carnival; AMR NABIL/AFP via Getty Images

Currently a professor emeritus of law at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, Robert Black is credited with helping mastermind the Netherlands-based trial at Camp Zeist, which saw the prosecution of two Lockerbie bombing suspects: Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Lamin Khalifah Fhimah (more on them below). The former was sentenced to life in prison in 2001, though Black doubted his guilt, describing the conviction as "the most disgraceful miscarriage of justice in Scotland for 100 years."

Muammar Gaddafi played by Nabil Al Raee

Colonel Gaddafi (Nabil Al Raee) appears in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Season 1 Episode 2; Muammar Gaddafi during his first visit to Italy on June 10, 2009. Photo: Graeme Hunter/SKY/Carnival; Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

One of the most prominent dictatorial figures of the last century, Muammar Gaddafi ruled Libya for over 40 years until his death in 2011 following a civil war. Despite his initial refusal to extradite the Lockerbie suspects, Gaddafi ultimately agreed to a Scottish trial on neutral ground in the Netherlands following a slew of crushing sanctions imposed on Libya by the United Nations. Gaddafi, who is suspected of giving the order for the bombing, agreed to pay over $1 billion in restitution money to families affected by acts of terror connected to Libya, including Pan Am Flight 103.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi played by Ardalan Esmaili

Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi is escorted by security officers on February 18, 1992 in Tripoli; Ardalan Esmaili is at the press reception for the "European Shooting Stars 2019" in the Audi Berlinale Lounge. Photo: Manoocher Deghati/AFP via Getty Images; Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Libyan intelligence officer and chief of security for Libyan Arab Airlines, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was found guilty of the Lockerbie bombing in 2001 following the trial at Camp Zeist and sentenced to life in prison. Both Jim Swire and Robert Black remained dubious of the man's guilt and supporting an overturn of the ruling. Moreover, a 2007 investigation into the case by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission found evidence indicating a wrongful conviction. Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, who went through a number of unsuccessful appeals, didn't end up serving his full prison term, however. He was returned to Libya in 2009 due to a terminal cancer diagnosis and died three years later in Tripoli at the age of 60.

Aisha al-Megrahi played by Selwa Jghalef

Aisha al-Megrahi speaks during an interview seated next to her sons in Tripoli on November 16, 2008. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Aisha al-Megrahi attempted to clear her husband's name after his death, but was unable to have the conviction overturned based on inadmissible evidence from the Netherlands trial that actually strengthened the court's case against al-Megrahi and accused co-conspirator Lamin Khalifah Fhimah. The former's family remains determined, nevertheless. Speaking through lawyer Aamer Anwar in 2021, al-Megrahi's son Ali said the following:

“Ali al-Megrahi said his family were left heart broken by the decision of the Scottish courts, he maintained his father’s innocence and is determined to fulfill the promise he made to clear his name and that of Libya. Ali said God willing, he will visit his father's grave one day to tell him that justice was done and that he fulfilled his promise to clear his name, and that of Libya.”

Lamin Khalifah Fhimah played by Mudar Abbara

Lamin Khalifah Fhimah appears. Photo: Frederic Neema/Sygma via Getty Images

Despite being implicated with al-Megrahi, Lamin Khalifah Fhimah, who served as station manager for Libyan Arab Airlines at Luqa Airport in Malta (where the bomb originated), was ultimately found innocent of any wrongdoing.

All five episodes of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will debut exclusively on Peacock Thursday, January 2.