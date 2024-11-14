The Chicago Fire star is also a fan of his longtime character.

Taylor Kinney Has the Cutest Smile Wearing a Shirt With Severide's Face On it

Where can we get one of these? Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney gamely wore a T-shirt with his character Kelly Severide's face printed on it, even making the same expression in a cute behind the scenes moment. Check it out farther down.

While shaving, Kinney wore the shirt that was screen printed with his own face, or rather, Severide's. In his firefighter's uniform, he's smiling at the camera, and after being encouraged to "do the face," Kinney grins to match his shirt.

Watch the clip here.

"There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," former Chicago Fire star Kara Killmer told NBC Insider in early 2024, adding that show creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show... have a good sense of humor."

Kinney joked to NBC about the start of his journey with the show. “My first audition for Chicago Fire?... It went well, and 10 years later I’m still here bugging you through your televisions while you fold laundry."

Benny Severide (Treat Williams) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in a scene from Chicago Fire, Season 4 Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kinney feels so at home on the set of Chicago Fire

“This is home,” Kinney told TODAY while showing Chicago some love in honor of Fire's 10th anniversary. “Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown ... The city has been good to me. I love the city. I’ve gotten to know it through my work."

"It’s never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It’s a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together.”

In fact, when co-star Treat Williams died, Kinney felt the loss deeply. “My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family," Kinney told People. “He played my father on Chicago Fire and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love; he will be missed."

