SVU's Raúl Esparza Gave a Haunting Performance of "Hallelujah" That Will Wreck You

Benson Says Her Job Had a Plan for Her | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Raúl Esparza's talent knows no bounds, whether as SVU's ADA Rafael Barba or as one of Broadway's greatest.

The rotating cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a famously talented roundup — including Raúl Esparza when he portrayed Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba. He may not have had much opportunity to flex his powerhouse vocals between high-stakes criminal cases, but let the record reflect that that the man who played Barba can sing.

The Broadway legend portrayed the squad's go-to A.D.A. from Season 14 to 19 of SVU, and quickly became a Law & Order fan favorite. But before his arrival on the NBC nail-biter, Esparza had already had a successful acting career on Broadway.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of 9/11, Esparza took the stage at the Kennedy Center and delivered a heart-wrenching version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that left listeners with goosebumps.

Watch Raúl Esparza's performance of "Hallelujah" from his September 2011 Kennedy Center appearance here.

Raúl Esparza's "Hallelujah" at the Kennedy Center

Raul Esparza attends the "65th Annual Outer Critics Circle 2014-15 Award Nominations" at The Friars Club on April 20, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

Esparza's Kennedy Center performance of Leonard Cohen's beloved ballad "Hallelujah" was a haunting masterclass in full-body performances. Showing off his baritone range and passionate vocals with each verse, Esparza navigated the song's emotional lyrics with expert precision, often even singing without the piano accompaniment to reflect the heartbreaking story behind the song.

Esparza didn't just sing "Hallelujah," he performed every second of it.

He began softly, taking viewers on a journey through the protagonist's musings about a former love. Once reaching the powerful lyric "love is not a victory march," Esparza infused grit into his performance, expertly injecting lovelorn angst into the set.

Then, adjusting the final chorus to include additional cries of "Hallelujah," Esparza had the Kennedy Center audience entirely mesmerized by his raw set.

Raul Esparza attends "Miscast 2014" at the Hammerstein Ballroom on March 31, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Of course, the SVU star is no stranger to the stage: Esparza is a four-time Tony Award nominee with an astonishing list of credits behind him. After making his Broadway debut in the 2000 revival of The Rocky Horror Show as Rif Raff, he joined the first full-cast staging of Jonathan Larsen's Tick, Tick... Boom! as Jon — the lead character — in its Off-Broadway staging in 2001.

Theatre lovers have since come to know Esparza for his award-winning roles as Robert ("Bobby") from the 2006 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's musical Company. Esparza has also received several standing ovations for his roles in Taboo, Cabaret, The Homecoming, and Speed-The-Plow, to name a few of his many applauded Broadway credits.

What to know about Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah"

"Hallelujah" was written and initially recorded by Canadian folk rock singer Leonard Cohen in 1984, and was released on his seventh studio album, Various Positions, where it failed to garner commercial success. The song increased in popularity in 1991 after John Cale recorded a new version, but the single skyrocketed to global success in 1994 with Jeff Buckley's soul-stirring rendition.

Cale's recording of "Hallelujah" was later heard during the emotional climax of Dreamwork's smash 2001 comedy Shrek; Cohen's version appears in the 2009 movie Watchmen. "Hallelujah" is also included on Rolling Stone's esteemed "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list.

Since its creation, the song has served as a canvas for a diverse range of artists to paint their own renditions, each bringing their unique style to the emotional track. From Bon Jovi to Justin Timberlake, the song has been reimagined by a multitude of performers internationally, showcasing its versatility and enduring appeal — and Esparza's rendition remains a shining gem.

