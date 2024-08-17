How SVU's A.D.A. Carisi Turned Off the Courtroom Lights to Prove a Rapist Was Lying

What happened in the sexual assault case that Carisi prosecuted in SVU Season 24?

The case involved the recently-widowed Zoe (Eden Malyn) and her long-time best friend Jenna Scott (Tory Trowbridge).

Zoe had briefly moved in with Jenna and her husband Richard Scott (Charles Warburton) following the death of her husband and the birth of the Scotts' son. As Zoe healed, her friend encouraged her to get on a dating app, and the young widow connected with a Swedish man who went by Klaus and expressed an interested in BDSM.

Despite Jenna's warnings, Zoe went to a hotel meet Klaus for the first time with a set of specific instructions: The lights needed to be off, she needed to blindfold herself, and she wasn't allowed to touch Klaus once he arrived.

The following day, the friends went to the SVU to report that Klaus had assaulted Zoe: She'd said their pre-established safe word in the middle of what turned out to be an awkward encounter, but Klaus still penetrated her and ejaculated, leaving immediately after.

The squad learned that there was no Klaus: his profile was simply a catfish. After the rape kit came back, the detectives learned that the DNA from the assault was a familial match to Zoe's deceased husband.

The squad questioned the 23-year-old nephew of Jenna's dead husband, who provided a steel-tight alibi but also revealed that he was a heavily requested sperm donor.

Benson then invited Zoe back to the precinct to go over the night of the assault, during which Klaus sent his victim a direct message explaining that he was leaving the country and wanted to see her one last time.

The squad decided to set up a sting with Zoe's cooperation and, once a masked Klaus entered the room, Benson's unit moved in.

After tearing off Klaus' mask with Scooby-Doo-like panache, the squad discovered that "Klaus" was Jenna.

During questioning, Jenna claimed that she was only trying to help Zoe get over the death of her husband, but that the longer she had pretended to be Klaus, the harder it felt to end the charade. Ultimately, Jenna said, she decided to use the Klaus persona to give Zoe something she'd always wanted: a baby with some of her late husband's DNA. She then obtained the nephew's sperm and set up the BDSM situation in order to impregnate Zoe.