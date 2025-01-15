Universal Epic Universe Opens May 22 - Tickets and Packages Now on Sale | NBC

There's surprisingly a lot to unpack in the name of the legal series Suits and its upcoming spinoff Suits LA.

Suits Creator Revealed There's Actually a "Triple Meaning" In the Show's Title

What’s in a name? When you’re talking about the title of Suits and Suits LA, NBC’s new legal drama premiering Sunday, Feb. 23, it carries “a triple meaning.”

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Suits: LA on Sunday, February 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

Just ask Aaron Korsh. He created Suits LA as well as Suits, the USA Network original series that inspired the eagerly awaited new spin-off set on the West Coast. Korsh spelled out the airtight evidence in a social media post when he was asked to unpack what’s behind the title Suits.

Some people have posited in recent weeks that the title always had a double meaning — 1) wardrobes and 2) legal actions — Korsh, however, has one-upped them in terms of what the name of the series conveys.

“It’s actually a triple meaning,” Korsh previously tweeted. “The suits they wear, lawsuits and people who work in business are called suits.”

In other words, Suits and Suits LA is triple-breasted. One word conveys three different ideas. One about style, one legal actions, and insider-y slang.

“However, to be fair,” Korsh continued in the post. “The one who came up with the name was Alex Sepiol, the executive at USA Network. Without Alex, #Suits would never have made it to air.”

Suits did air, of course, in 2011 and proceeded to run for nine seasons across eight years. Storylines focused in large part on the dynamic friendship between power players Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams).

Thanks to streaming platforms like Peacock, Suits has enjoyed a huge resurgence and found new audiences and fans. And, very soon, there’s the new spin-off with Suits LA.

What is Suits LA about?

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) on Suits L.A. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

The new show stars Stephen Amell, whose credits include Arrow. He plays former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, who’s relocated to California and refashioned himself.

Armed with smarts and charisma, Ted joined forces 15 years ago with an old friend to build an LA-based firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law. The firm’s client list is packed with household names and A-listers.

Black’s personal and professional gray areas – such as why he felt the need to move and overhaul his life – become clearer as the spin-off unfolds over time.

Related

Press materials tease that Ted is surrounded by characters whose loyalties may not hold up in court. The series also stars Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg.

It has also been confirmed that Macht will be a recurring presence in Suits LA reprising his role as Harvey Specter. There’s no doubt in our minds that suits Suits fans just fine.

Suits LA premieres on NBC on February 23, 2025. You can stream the original series on Peacock.