Suits LA & Suits Creator Reveals the Biggest Difference Between The Shows

There's a new cast and Hollywood location in Suits LA, but one fundamental change has the biggest impact.

It’s almost time to pack those briefcases and head to the firm once again! The original Suits became a cult classic for a reason, and the countdown is on to the premiere of Suits LA on February 23 on NBC.

The original show’s legions of fans are amped up to see the innovative ways the new show has been reimagined in a new city. While many details have been kept under wraps, show creator Aaron Korsh divulged the most significant difference between the two shows in a recent interview with “Entertainment Weekly.”

At the heart of the original Suits was the unlikely friendship between two heavy-hitters, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), arguably one of the best bromances in recent television history.

But Suits LA has something different up its (pressed) sleeve, according to Korsh.

"The original Suits was a dual lead show with Harvey and Mike, and this is a single lead with an ensemble," Korsh revealed to the outlet. Suits LA will revolve around Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who reinvents himself as a Hollywood entertainment lawyer who has shrewdly navigated his way to the top of the ladder. Soon enough, he finds himself at a precarious “breaking point."

Good news for viewers: thanks to Black’s A-list clientele, the door is open for cameos galore. Some of Black's high-profile clients include Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks, and Leonardo DiCaprio. So, it's possible some big stars will drop by, though nothing is confirmed. Glitz and glamour aside, for fans of the original show, nothing could top the news that Harvey Specter is officially confirmed to return in a recurring role at some point.

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) on Suits L.A. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

In another bombshell revelation, Aaron Korsh explained that the original script for Suits LA had nothing to do with lawyers at all. But when Suits’ popularity skyrocketed in 2023 and smashed streaming records, everything changed and Suits LA was born.

“I had written the script that is now Suits LA during the pandemic, and it was not originally in the Suits universe," Korsh revealed. "It was originally meant to be a new universe [about] agents in Hollywood."

In its way, the retooling of the show is a good sign for fans of the original. Korsh later notes that the first draft of the original Suits also didn't take place in the legal world. Instead, the characters were investment bankers. However, when he was tasked with making the show a procedural, he decided lawyers were a better fit.

"The show benefited from it originally being investment bankers, because I combined their roles into a hybrid of what lawyers do and what investment bankers do, therefore the original Suits was a different kind of law show. In [Suits LA], I was originally setting out to make a show about agents, and now I'm making a show about lawyers — so it's going to make it a very different kind of law show again."

The ensemble cast includes criminal lawyer Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), who helms the Black Lane firm with his long time friend Black, though conflict arises in their partnership. The two oversee hungry young legal eagles Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg) and Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), who are engaged in fierce competition for more power at the firm.

Suits LA premieres on NBC on February 23, 2025. You can stream the original series on Peacock.