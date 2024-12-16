Harvey Specter Officially Returning for Multiple Episodes in Suits LA

Fans of the original Suits on USA Network have a big reason to be excited about the upcoming NBC spinoff Suits LA. NBC Insider can officially confirm that actor Gabriel Macht is reprising his role as the infamous Harvey Specter on the new series.

The rumors are indeed true. The actor, who appeared in every episode of the original Suits during its nine-season run, will have a guest star role in multiple episodes of the new show, giving fans their first look at his character since he last appeared in the 2019 finale. Entertainment Weekly originally confirmed the news after weeks of speculation and rumors.

What will Harvey Specter be up to in 2025? Sadly, there are no concrete details about the story that brings the character back into the fold to work with (or against?) the new gang in Los Angeles. However, any insight into where Harvey and the people closest to him are in the modern day is surely going to be welcomed information by fans of the original series.

That doesn’t mean there are no details about why Harvey is getting back in the saddle in a new city after all these years, though. Macht all but confirmed the news of his return himself in an Instagram post in which he can be seen wearing a shirt with the initials “H.S.” embroidered on the sleeve, an obvious nod to his character, Harvey Specter. A less subtle nod came when he put on a smart-looking pair of dress shoes with the word “Harvey” written on a label inside. If you need an even less subtle nod, the entire video is scored by the very familiar theme song to Suits.

“When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” Macht captioned the post.

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) appears in Seaason 8 Episode 14 of Suits. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/USA Network

While it’s unclear who he’s talking about, it could be a reference to Suits LA’s new protagonist, Ted Black (Stephen Amell), whose character currently lives and works as a high-powered attorney in Los Angeles but comes from a background as a federal prosecutor in New York, which we all know is Harvey’s neck of the woods. There’s no telling who the “old friend” is until fans finally get to see the new characters in action on February 23 when the first episode of Suits LA premieres on NBC (streaming next day on Peacock).

The last time fans saw Harvey Specter was in the final episode of Suits Season 9. In it, he’d married his long-time love interest, Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), and was leaving New York to join Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and his wife, Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), to help clients in need in Seattle. However, it seems the reason he’s brought into the fold on Suits LA is related to his time in New York, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

While Macht is the only guest star from the original series who is for sure getting a role in Suits LA, many of the other stars of the original — including Adams and Wendell Pierce — have made it very clear they’re ready to get back in action if original creator and Suits LA helmer Aaron Korsh decides to give them a call.

However, those hoping to see some connection between the original series and its new spinoff will not be disappointed. Nothing says “original Suits” quite like the well-dressed Harvey Specter running legal and verbal circles around his opponents. Add in what is clearly a personal connection and the Los Angeles legal world had better watch out.

Suits LA premieres on NBC on February 23, 2025. You can stream the original series on Peacock.