Gabriel Macht Shared the Real Reason He's Coming to Suits LA as a Guest Star

“I’m not doing it for me,” said Gabriel Macht, about guest-starring on Suits LA. "I'm doing it for the fans."

As the irresistible alpha-dog attorney, Harvey Specter, on Suits, Gabriel Macht could be counted on to deliver a persuasive argument. So, it’s not surprising that the charismatic actor is just as eloquent in summarizing why he’s reprising his character on the hotly awaited spinoff, Suits LA, premiering Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Suits: LA on Sunday, February 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

“I’m not doing it for me,” he told PEOPLE. “I’ve done it 134 times. I'm not doing it for me.”

RELATED: Suits LA Creator Teases "Faux Hook" for New Show, Similarities to Original Series

Indeed, the original run of Suits lasted nine seasons on USA Network before taking its final bow in 2019. While some characters came and went, Macht's Specter was one of the few who appeared in every single episode of the show. So, what’s his motivation for the return engagement? Hint: It’s all about the fans!

Why Gabriel Macht chose to be on Suits LA

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) appears in Seaosn 9 Episode 4 of Suits Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/USA Network

As mentioned, Suits ended its nine-season run in 2019, which means Harvey has been in Macht’s rearview for six years. During that time Macht has been busy with his family and carving out a creative new career as a partner in a whiskey brand.

“I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor,” he said in the PEOPLE interview.

So why did he accept the request by Aaron Korsh, who created Suits and Suits LA, to appear on the NBC spinoff starring Stephen Amell as West Coast criminal and entertainment lawyer Ted Black?

“I’m just doing it for the fans,” said Macht, matter-of-factly. He later added, “I think it’ll be fun.” Nice way to rest your case!

The shout-out to fans will no doubt tickle admirers. And there’s a ton of them. Thanks to streaming platforms like Peacock, the show is pinging on audiences’ radar in a big way. The arrival of Suits LA amplifies all of the excitement.

How will Harvey fit into Suits LA?

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/USA Network

Exactly how Harvey will impact the dramatic landscape of Suits LA and Ted Black’s firm will become clear as the new show unfolds.

According to Macht, when Korsh called him to invite him to do the show, he explained that Amell’s character, Ted Black, is from New York and crossed paths with Harvey Specter there.

Macht was intrigued. He recalled Korsh’s tempting pitch: “If there’s any world where you might be interested in coming back, let me know. Because I have this idea that could be really great.'"

There were a number of factors that Macht considered before giving a hard yes to his recurring guest role. It works with his family schedule, and it enables him to support the new show and its star, Macht explained to PEOPLE.

Moreover, even though he’s not shot scenes yet, Macht likes where the show is going. "A couple of the episodes that I've read are really good,” he said. “If you're a fan of the show, you're just going to fall right into it.”

Related

“I understand now how the character of Ted and Harvey connect,” said Macht. “So, I'm looking forward to seeing the dynamic between the two."

Memo to Macht: Join the club!

According to actor, Harvey isn’t the only Suits character who’s going to pop up in Suits LA. “There's also some other characters that you're going to see that were in the original.”

Macht took the Fifth on sharing more details. Sadly, fans will just have to tune in to Suits LA to find out what he means and who may come out to the west coast.

Suits LA premieres on NBC on February 23, 2025. You can stream the original series on Peacock.