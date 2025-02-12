Suits LA Teaser Takes You Inside the "High Stakes World of Entertainment Law" (WATCH)

Think you know the Suits formula by now? Think again! It's a whole different ballgame in Suits LA (premiering Sunday, February 23 on NBC), which trades the cold, corporate jungle of the Big Apple for the glitz, glamor, and sunshine of the West Coast.

As series lead Stephen Amell explains in a brand-new sneak peek behind-the-scenes, the second spinoff of the hit USA Network dives headfirst into "the high stakes world of entertainment law." The erstwhile Oliver Queen plays the character of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself on the west coast via the Black Lane law firm, which represents the most powerful clients in the City of Angels.

"I feel like Black Lane is a place that people would want to work," Amell says in the teaser, "if for no other reason than the views are great and the clothes are spectacular."

Go behind-the-scenes of Suits LA in new featurette

Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), and Bryan Greenberg (How to Make it in America) round out the main cast as Ted's professional colleagues, "who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives," reads the official synopsis.

And, of course, fans can almost certainly expect a guest star appearances from fan favorites Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), which opens the door for other returning cast members like Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), and Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), although none have been confirmed like Specter.

“To me Mike’s secret was a faux hook, the real one was stories focusing less on law more on characters that we grew to love," series creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) last month. "#SuitsLA has a different faux hook but the same real one. We focus less on law and more on characters you will grow to love. Do u not trust I can do this?”

How to watch Suits LA

Audiences can get "Litt Up" (aka tune into the NBC series premiere of Suits LA) on Sunday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET. We suggest celebrating the occasion with an ice-cold prunie. You can catch episodes on Peacock the following day.