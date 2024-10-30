Where Did the Characters from Suits End Their Stories in the Finale?

Jaukeem Fortson and Tsola Raise the Bar with Their Performance of "Higher Love" | The Voice Battles

All rise for another NBC hit legal series. If Suits: L.A. has even a smattering of the intensity of the original Suits (2011 – 2019), we’ll be getting the popcorn ready and canceling our plans.

While there’s no word yet on a debut date, the NBC spinoff got the green light for a series in July 2024, delighting legal eagles everywhere. You can expect the same fast-pasted corporate antics as the original, but in a different location (Los Angeles) and with new but familiar faces, including Stephen Amell (Arrow), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), and Lex Scott Davis (The L Word: Generation Q).

Suits broke streaming records in 2023, and since its resurgence, the stars from the original have been reuniting and hosting rewatch podcasts — which has fans feeling nostalgic. In anticipation of the new series, let’s look back at where our Suits fam left off. Read on to relive the Suits Season 9 finale (or have it spoiled for you).

Harvey Spector and Sean Cahill narrowly escape disaster

Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) appear in Suits Season 1. Photo: Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank

Mike Ross’s fake law degree haunted him the entire series, and things came crashing down when he was convicted of fraud and thrown in jail back in Season 5. Unfortunately, he was locked up in the same facility as murderer Frank Gallo (Paul Schulze), who Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht) sent away for racketeering 13 years before. Gallo had been carrying a vendetta against Harvey ever since, and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) was an easy target, which put the wheels in motion for a thrillingly suspenseful Season 9. Harvey schemed up a plan with S.E.C. prosecutor Sean Cahill (Neal McDonough) to get Mike out of jail early for his own safety, which was technically collusion and could get them disbarred or worse.

Sure enough, State Attorney Andrew Malik (Usman Ally) brought a lawsuit against Sean at the end of Season 9 for conspiring to get Mike out of jail. But Harvey was one step ahead and convinced Sean to hire him as his attorney so all of their colluding would be privileged. Malik was not so easily thwarted and gathered enough evidence to arrest them both. During an interrogation, Sean folded under the pressure and cut a deal with Malik to avoid prison. In an even bigger betrayal, he dropped Harvey as his attorney and hired none other than Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby), the infamous “Special Master” sent by the New York Bar Committee to clean house at the firm.

But in a shocking switcheroo, Harvey was suddenly set free, and Malik was dragged away by the FBI, all thanks to Alex (Dulé Hill), who discovered that Malik had fabricated evidence for his case. After all was said and done, Harvey quipped, “Every line I’ve crossed, I’d do it again” — words, frankly, that could have come straight from the mouth of Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), the iconic co-founder of Pearson-Hardman, but she left Suits after Season 6 for her own spinoff, Pearson.

Though Harvey sidestepped disaster, more bad news was to come: his mother had a heart attack and died. Back at the office, things were just as tumultuous — except for one bright spot: Lewis Litt (Rick Hoffman) proposed to his pregnant girlfriend Sheila Sazs (Rachael Harris), and by the finale, they were married and welcomed a baby girl, Lucy Litt.

Harvey and Mike are pitted against each other in court

Michael Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) on Suits Season 3 Episode 9 "Bad Faith." Photo: Ian Watson/USA Network

Though Mike and Rachel (Meghan Markle) bid adieu to the New York Firm and moved to Seattle in Season 7, Mike returned to represent an old mentor, a famous basketball player who wanted out of a shoe contract with Brick Work, Harvey’s client. Samantha (Katherine Heigl) joined Harvey as co-counsel and, being uber-competitive, fabricated evidence to win the case. However, nothing ever got past Faye, and after discovering the fraud, she unceremoniously axed Samantha from the firm.

Cue the drama! Samantha filed a wrongful termination suit against the seemingly untouchable “Special Master,” with Mike representing her. Faye, in turn, asked Harvey and Louis to be her attorneys. In a classic Suits twist, Harvey and his client made an uneasy bargain. If Harvey won on Faye’s behalf in the wrongful termination case, she promised to step down as acting managing partner and leave the firm alone. If they lost or told the other side about the deal, she would recommend the firm be permanently shuttered.

If you didn’t think things could get any juicier, tenacious managing partner Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull) tried to help Samantha but flew too close to the flame. After having an under-the-table conversation, Faye fired Katrina for colluding against her own firm.

The firm bands together to take down baddie Faye Richardson

Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) appear in Suits Season 2. Photo: Robert Ascroft/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

In the finale, the formidable Faye insists that Harvey testify against Samantha to win their case. Harvey then reveals to Mike the “bargain” he made with Faye to get her to leave the firm, telling Mike that he never stopped trusting him. Mike suggests they all band together for “one last con” (the name of the finale) to stop Faye. The entire firm sets aside their differences to trick Faye into signing a document claiming she told Harvey to tamper with a witness. Katrina also takes the stand as a witness for Samantha, saying that Faye ordered her to tamper with evidence. In the end, Faye agreed to leave, and Harvey was able to close the most important deal of his career to save the firm.

So he and his new bride, Donna, lived happily ever after and rode off into the sunset, for now.

