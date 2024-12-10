Patrick J Adams Stirs Up Speculation Over Cameos on Suits LA: “Maybe We Do It”

The Mike Ross actor from the original Suits sure knows how to stir up some speculation.

Fans of the immensely popular legal drama Suits have eagerly awaited the upcoming spinoff Suits LA, and a few juicy details have been revealed ahead of the February 23rd premiere. Since announcing its return, NBC has teased trailers and introduced a new lineup of power attorneys. But one burning question remains: who of the original cast will be dropping by Los Angeles for some wheeling and dealing?

The show’s legions of fans are gobbling up every morsel about possible cameos, and Patrick J. Adams recently weighed in during an interview with Collider.

Would Patrick J. Adams appear on Suits LA?

Adams starred as Mike Ross on Suits alongside Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), and the duo formed the heart of the original series, which ran from 2011 to 2019. True to his Suits character, the actor is playing it close to the vest, though he and the original cast have made it loud and clear that they’re open to reprising their roles.

“I’m happy that I’ve had the experience, happy that I now have the chance to unpack it a little bit, happy that the fans are getting another version of Suits.” he told the outlet.

“And if one day, they ask anyone else to come along and if it feels like the right fit, then maybe we do it. But truthfully, I’m more than happy to keep that character exactly where he is. I think it ended in a perfect place,” he added.

Patrick J. Adams talks Suits podcast

The actor is deeply immersed in the Suitsiverse, popping up as Ross in a Super Bowl ad and co-hosting a Suits podcast on SiriusXM with Sarah Rafferty (who played Donna Paulsen). Adorably, the two have been watching the entire series together for the first time and sharing behind-the-scenes stories. But the biggest glimmer of hope emerged when Adams teased a crossover role before, saying he exchanges texts with show creator Aaron Korsh.

“I’ve offered my services at all times,” he said during an October Q&A for his latest role on Accused via TVLine. “I love Aaron Korsh and I love that world; it changed my whole life."

But for now, at least, the actor is pleading the Fifth, and fans will simply have to wait. In the meantime, Adams never misses a chance to gush about Suits, an experience he called “this magical, rare, wonderful thing.”

“I don’t know. I’m so fascinated about what it is about that world and specifically Aaron [Korsh]’s point of view because he’s the creator and the mastermind of Suits, and what it is about his voice that resonates so deeply with people. He’s obviously insanely talented and has such a particular sense of humor,” he said via Collider.

“I just wish the best for Suits LA. I hope they get to have as magical and extended an experience as we had on the original.”

Suits LA will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a New York federal prosecutor who left his powerful position and moved to Los Angeles for a fresh start. When the series begins, Black’s current firm is at a crisis point, and he’ll face a slew of challenges that put his legal skills to the test. The new cast also includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Rachelle Goulding, and Azita Ghanizada.

