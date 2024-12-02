Meet The Two New Actors Joining Suits LA: Rachel Goulding and Azita Ghanizada

The Suits follow-up, Suits LA, just keeps getting better and better.

The spinoff Suits LA will be shaking things up, moving to a whole new location and introducing a squad of cunning, fierce, and charming attorneys.

Now, two more new key roles have been filled, announced “Deadline.” Rachelle Goulding and Azita Ghanizada will have recurring parts on the upcoming legal drama. With so much talent on board, we can only imagine the strategic maneuvering that will ensue. They’ll be joined by previously confirmed cast members Steve Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg.

Suits LA new cast members revealed

Rachelle Goulding attends the 15th Annual Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival - Opening Night Gala on August 08, 2019 in Hollywood, California; Azita Ghanizada attends the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 24, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic

Rachel Goulding (Firefly Lane) will play Samantha, an extremely successful entertainment lawyer who is bound to cause some drama as she goes head-to-head with series protagonist, Ted Black (Amell). Ted is a former federal prosecutor from New York who turned in his justice badge to reinvent himself in Los Angeles. His private firm represents the city’s most powerful clients, but he finds himself at a crisis point, and the two attorneys will compete for dominance. We’re certain crazy sparks will be flying as Samantha is also Ted’s ex-girlfriend.

Azita Ghanizada (United States of AI) takes on the role of Rosalyn, Ted’s steadfast and loyal secretary.

“She serves as a steady hand and sounding board as Ted navigates a new set of professional circumstances," reported the outlet. Perhaps Ghanizada's role will echo Harvey Specter’s longtime secretary, Donna (Sarah Rafferty), in the original Suits — though we’ll have to wait for the premiere in a few months to find out.

Ghanizada recently made her Broadway debut in “The Kite Runner.” In addition to the United States of AI, her TV credits include Alphas on SYFY, Good Trouble, and the sports drama Ballers. You may recognize Goulding from her roles in Firefly Lane, NCIS: Hawaii, and Lucifer.

It’s no surprise Suits LA has pulled together such a compelling cast. With the original series creator Aaron Korsh as writer and executive producer, we’re sure to see complex characters that mix their personal and professional lives and test their loyalties to each other on the regular. David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan also executive produce.

The premiere is just around the corner. Suits L.A. is set to debut on NBC on February 23, 2025.