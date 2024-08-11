Watch Stabler’s Mom Ellen Burstyn Stir Up Family Drama Around the Dinner Table

As Bernie Stabler's health continued to decline, shocking family secrets came spilling out of her mouth.

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) has tracked down hundreds of criminals, toppled criminal empires, and finessed countless arrests, cementing his status as Law & Order: Organized Crime's investigative juggernaut.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC and Peacock.

But when faced with a room full of family members, the famously tight-lipped detective often goes through a kaleidoscope of emotions.

RELATED: All 3 Stabler Brothers Reunited in the Latest Organized Crime, and I" Was Intense

After reuniting with his estranged brothers in OC Season 4, Episode 4 ("The Last Supper") for an ill-fated family dinner party, Stabler's family demanded the limelight to express some concerns, leading to some explosive drama.

Kathleen Stabler (Allison Siko), Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and Bernadette Stabler (Ellen Burstyn) appear in Season 4 Episode 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Why did Elliot Stabler throw a family dinner party on Season 4 of Law & Order: OC? In Season 4 of Law & Order: OC, Stabler was living with his mother Bernie (Ellen Burstyn), who was suffering from Alzheimer's. But, as her health continued to decline, it was clear that she needed more medical and supportive care then he could give her — especially given his workaholic tendencies while involved in big cases. RELATED: Chris Meloni and Ellen Burstyn Take Sweet Selfie on Set Inspired by their younger brother Joe Jr.'s (Michael Trotter) recent return to NYC and knowing that Bernie would soon be moving to an assisted living facility, the elder brother, Randall (Dean Norris), encouraged Stabler to orchestrate a dinner party with Bernie's kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as a loving send-off.

Randall Stabler (Dean Norris), Eli Stabler (Nicky Torchia), and Becky (Kiaya Scott) appear in Season 4 Episode 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What was the first argument at the Stabler family reunion on Law & Order: OC? Stabler's youngest son, his angsty namesake Eli Stabler (Nicky Torchia), noted early on that his father was pretty distracted by work during the party. Eli had been excited to introduce his father to his new girlfriend, but could hardly get the chance because Stabler was on his cell phone for work. Randall, meanwhile, could tell that Eli was bummed by Stabler's disinterest and tried to comfort his nephew. RELATED: Stabler Is Always So Hilariously Shady to His Kids on SVU Insecure about the growing bond between Eli and Randall, Stabler questioned his son about their uncle-nephew fishing trips and why he knew nothing about the new girlfriend before the party when Randall did. Eli told his father, "You don't care." This claim took Stabler aback, but after Eli probed him with questions about his status on the soccer team and his major in college, Stabler had no answers or defense for his absence from Eli's life. Stabler insisted he would be better, but Eli was skeptical.

Joe Stabler Jr. (Michael Trotter), Bernadette Stabler (Ellen Burstyn), and Kathleen Stabler (Allison Siko) appear in Season 4 Episode 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What big secret got revealed at the Stabler family dinner party on Law & Order: OC? After the Stabler family sat down for dinner, Bernie made a shocking confession: Randall had not run away from home, like she'd told his brothers. Rather, Bernie had kicked him out of the house, and she wanted to apologize. The family patriarch, Joseph Stabler, had been a crooked cop who, just before Randall had left, had been reported for his misconduct and was drinking heavily. Randall, it turned out, was the person who reported him and, once she found out, Bernie kicked him out. RELATED: Law & Order: Organized Crime Is Moving To Peacock for Season 5 — Everything To Know Stabler asked Randall why he would have ratted out their own father, and he replied that their father's alcohol problem was just the tip of the iceberg: He'd also abused Bernie on a nightly basis. Randall claimed that Stabler was just too stupid to notice, but Bernie said that she had always shielded her middle son from the abuse. Stabler told his brother that he could have explained what was going on, but Randall insisted he would have taken their father's side.

How did the fight at the Stabler family dinner party end? Randall and Stabler rose from their seats amid their argument and, right at that moment, Stabler's landline began ringing. Detective Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) was calling to inform Stabler that their recent operation had gone belly-up. When Stabler asked his detective why he had called the landline, Reyes explained Stabler hadn't responded to calls on his cell. That was when Randall revealed that he'd grabbed Stabler's cell phone and put it in his own pocket by pulling it out and waving it mockingly at his brother. Stabler lost his temper while trying to retrieve his phone and pushed Randall to the ground. As a hush fell over the room and Randall stared up at his brother in shock, it was clear the party was over.

Randall Stabler (Dean Norris) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Season 4 Episode 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Watch this or any episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock.