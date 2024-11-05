St. Denis Medical Star to Host Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Countdown

The famous Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC will be more joyful and exciting than ever in 2024 thanks to one of the stars of the network’s latest comedy St. Denis Medical.

How to Watch Watch the premiere of St. Denis Medical Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC.

The Countdown gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic event, including the stunning, massive floats that grace the streets of New York City every year to the delight of audiences both in person and at home. The special will air on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on November 27, the night before Thanksgiving and the big parade.

But which of the many, many hilarious St. Denis Medical cast members will be running the show?

Who will host the Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Wendi Mclendon-Covey in a promotional portrait for St. Denis Medical. Photo: JSquared Photography/NBC

None other than Wendi McLendon-Covey will host the hour-long special. The news was announced on TODAY.com.

The comedic actress is the perfect choice, as she will not only be joining the NBC family on November 12 when St. Denis Medical premieres, but she’s got all the charisma and energy one wants in a host.

Those who haven't seen any previews for St. Denis Medical yet they’ll may recognize McLendon-Covey from her role on The Goldbergs or Reno 911!

She’s sure to get every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade fanatic even more excited for the big show.

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Bluey at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Roy Rochlin/NBC

This year will be the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and is poised to be the biggest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups, and performances by some of today's biggest music stars.

These are just some of the stats that McLendon-Covey will cover in the countdown special. All of it will culminate in the annual arrival of Santa Claus, kicking off the holiday season.

What is St. Denis Medical?

Joyce (Wendi Mclendon Covey) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

McLendon-Covey stars as Joyce, the head of the underfunded and understaffed hospital St. Denis Medical. Set in Oregon, the mockumentary-style sitcom, which premieres with back-to-back episodes on Nov. 12, boasts a big cast of talented actors helmed by creator Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin who fans may know from their previous NBC comedy, Superstore. The show mines the highs and lows of hospital life into a perfect blend of humor and heart that’s sure to delight fans all across the holiday season.

Tune into the Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.