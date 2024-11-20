Snoop Dogg Wearing Matching Pajamas with His Little Grandkids Makes Him Even Cooler

Nobody does Christmas quite like Snoop Dogg!

In a November 18 Instagram carousel, the fan-favorite Coach of The Voice shared some positively delightful family holiday photos from last year — and the pics are almost too adorable to handle! Any time Snoop peels back the curtain on intimate moments of himself and his family is a special occasion for fans, but this time around, him posting pics of the entire gang dressed in matching holiday pajamas is just next-level amazing.

See Snoop Dogg and his family in matching holiday PJs here.

"Throbacc 2 last Christmas 🎅🏿 almost that time of year again 💙 👊🏿," he wrote in a caption.

Snoop has the biggest smile on his face as he poses with his wife Shante Broadus, three of his four kids — Corde, Cordell, and Cori — and his precious grandkids. It's also very fitting that "Papa Snoot" is placed directly on a golden throne.

It's official: Snoop and his fam set the bar very high for holiday photos this year.

Of course, the cultural icon sharing these cute pictures raises a pressing question: What will Snoop Dogg have in store for Christmas 2024? Will he take a page from Heidi Klum's book and try to top himself year after year, much like the America's Got Talent star does every Halloween with her costumes? Is there any way he can top last year's photo shoot?

We can't wait to see what he comes up with!

Snoop Dogg has a tender moment during the final Knockouts of The Voice Season 26

If Snoop doesn't have the time to figure out what to wear for his holiday family portrait session this year, it's understandable. He's currently in the middle of one of the fiercest Seasons of The Voice to date!

One of the most dramatic — and heartbreaking — moments of Season 26 happened during the November 18 episode as Snoop completed his final Playoff roster. It came down to an excruciating decision for the first-time Coach. After the dust had settled after their respective Knockouts performances, Torre Blake, ChrisDeo, and Mikaela Ayira awaited their fates.

Snoop was an emotional wreck as he tried to put his thoughts into words.

"I didn't think I was going to get this emotional," Snoop confessed when faced with the decision no Coach wants to make. "I'm so torn right now because I can't take all of y'all but I want to. And I'm supposed to be strong right now. I'm supposed to make you all strong. But this is how you're affecting me. I love each and every one of you just like my daughters up there, man, that's what this feels like. I'm sitting here with my daughters and they've gotta go to college and I gotta send two of them off and one gets to stay home."

Ultimately, Snoop chose Ayira to advance to the Playoffs, but sending two deserving young women home clearly took a toll on him.

"These decisions that I have to make tonight? They're heart-wrenching," Snoop revealed. "It's up to me to comfort them and let them know that, 'No, you didn't do anything wrong. You just had your time.'"