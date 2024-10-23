Snoop Dogg's Sweet Grandbabies Are So Proud Singing Happy Birthday to "Papa Snoot"

The Battles are underway on The Voice Season 26 — which means the stakes are high for singers and Coaches alike! Luckily, Snoop Dogg recently received a message that surely alleviated some of the pressure for the first-time Coach.

On October 21, Snoop shared an adorable Instagram video of his two granddaughters giving him a very special birthday wish in the form of probably the cutest "Happy Birthday" song ever recorded! The acclaimed hip-hop icon recently celebrated his 53rd birthday on October 20 and couldn't resist showing off his two granddaughters helping him commemorate the big day:

“😘🔥 my grand babies 👶🏾,” Snoop captioned. What a lucky grandpa!

Fans can't get enough of the little girls wishing "Papa Snoop" (or in their case, "Papa Snoot") a happy birthday, although one question remains: how did Snoop Dogg get such a cool nickname? Well, Snoop has seven grandkids, and credits 9-year-old Zion for coming up with the name. In a 2024 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Snoop spoke about the nickname's origin — and of course, there's a cute story behind it!

"Well, [Zion] was the first one to name me," Snoop explained. "He used to call me Papa Noop, because he couldn't say Snoop, so he started calling me Papa Noop. And then as time went by, he learned how to say Snoop, so now I'm Papa Snoop."

Despite being one of the most recognizable people on the planet, Snoop has stayed humble, especially regarding his grandfatherly responsibilities. During a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, he revealed he takes his job as grandpa very seriously, especially during birthday parties!

"Papa Snoop, that's who I am, and I love being that," he confessed. "I be dressing up for their birthday parties, like He-Man, Baby Shark or whoever. I be complaining, but I love it. I love being a grandpa. It's an accomplishment."

Watch Snoop Dogg lead Team Snoop through The Voice Battle Round

Snoop Dogg appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

With every episode of The Voice, Snoop gets one step closer to ultimately taking the crown away from defending champion Reba McEntire.

For the Team Snoop Battle that played out during the October 22 episode, ChrisDeo and MisterMoon sang Amy Winehouse's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," even though Snoop admitted it was not in either singer's wheelhouse, setting up an unpredictable — but memorable — performance.

"If you treat your vocals like an instrument, it should be able to travel to any genre of music," Snoop explained his decision to give the two performers such a complex song relative to the singers' strengths.

Will Snoop's unconventional coaching strategy pay off? Only time will tell — catch The Voice every Monday and Tuesday on NBC and find out!