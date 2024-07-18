We Read Your Comments and We're Bringing Adam Levine Back | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Season 26 Coaches Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg were in Miami for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2005.

Snoop Dogg & Gwen Stefani Looked So Good Together on the Red Carpet 20 Years Ago

Season 26 of NBC's Emmy-nominated competition show The Voice — which premieres on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET — will feature returning Coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire alongside new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.

But Snoop and Stefani have met before! Though he'd wanted her to be in his (ultimately unrealized) early-aughts film project Lady T and Mojo Slim, according to Entertainment Weekly, the two ultimately first appeared on stage together at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

The show, which was held in Miami in August, featured two performances by Snoop. Stefani was nominated for multiple awards for videos made to promote her 2004 Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album (which was her solo debut).

Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards

Snopp Dogg and Gwen Stefani during 2005 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2005 in Miami, Florida. Photo: J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Both artists appeared on the "white" carpet looking glammed-up, Miami-style. Snoop was wearing a white suit with paisley lapels, a white shirt, and a navy ascot. He paired his ensemble with Chuck Taylors (with paisley laces) and a patterned straw hat.

Stefani was rocking a throwback look in a leopard-print, tea-length, mermaid-style dress with a white sweetheart neckline and halter straps. She paired the look with a black belt and pointed black stiletto heels, an updo and her signature red lip.

Her retro style was one thing Snoop had pointed to when trying to cast her as "Lady T" in his movie years earlier.

”I’m looking at Gwen because the character has to be like Marilyn Monroe,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. ”She’s the woman I see in my mind, and I think she can do it.”

The two won the evening's celebrity fashion challenge as best-dressed man and woman, respectively, and were able to each direct a $100,000 charitable donation. To accept the honor, Snoop changed into a black suit with navy paisley piping, his initials on his breast pocket, a white ascot, and a different straw hat.

At the show, Snoop performed the Biggie Smalls classics "Juicy" and "Warning."

Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" video was nominated for Video of the Year, Best Female Video, Best Pop Video, and Best Choreography in a Video; it won the latter award. Her video for "What Are You Waiting For" took home the award for Best Art Direction, but lost for Best Editing.