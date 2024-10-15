Reba McEntire Surprises the Happy's Place Cast with the Theme Song She Wrote with Carole King | NBC

Reba McEntire Singing the Lord's Prayer Is Spirituality at Its Most Profound

Reba McEntire is the Queen of Country Music, Queen of The Voice Season 26, and also — as this 2021 performance shows — Queen of Singing Prayers You've Heard in Church.

How to Watch Watch the premiere of Happy’s Place Friday, October 18 at 8/7c on NBC.

In a video shared by Gaither Music TV, McEntire performed "The Lord's Prayer" in a small studio in Nashville, accompanied only by a piano. The number is McEntire at her best — soulful, spiritual, and mesmerizing — and it's a must-watch.

Whether you're religious or not, seeing McEntire perform "The Lord's Prayer" is an emotional experience. Watch her heavenly cover here.

Every note is pitch-perfect. Her tone is flawless. While this particular hymn is fairly straightforward in composition, McEntire's vocals lift it up in a way that touches people of all ages.

For many church-going people, "The Lord's Prayer" is canon, and McEntire's version makes it even more inspiring.

Reba McEntire explains her spirituality and relationship with God

Reba McEntire for The Voice Season 26. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

McEntire doesn't shy away from speaking about her faith — in fact, she credits it for shaping her into the country icon she is today. In a 2019 interview with Christian Post, McEntire talked openly about her faith and how her relationship with God has impacted her career and life in general.

RELATED: We'll Never Forget Reba McEntire's Red Dress from Her CMAs Duet with Linda Davis

"It's all God; He's the reason for everything I do," she told the outlet. "I pray that I will find songs to record that will touch people's hearts and heal their hearts. Before I go on stage, I ask the Holy Spirit to touch people in the audience, if they need healing or comfort."

When it comes to creating music throughout her career, the Season 25-winning Coach of The Voice explained that there's a special relationship between her, God, and her millions of fans.

RELATED: Reba McEntire & Kelly Clarkson Are Vocal Soulmates Singing "Because of You"

"God gave the songwriters that gift, and if there's something in songs that can come out of my mouth and touch a person and heal their heart, it's all worth it to me," McEntire added. "Music has allowed me to do wonderful things God intended for the people who are listening."