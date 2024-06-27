"Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock" features narration by an A.I.-generated voice based on the Hall of Fame broadcaster.

Peacock Offering Up Personalized Olympics Recaps, With Some Help from Al Michaels and A.I.

Look who’s talking! As part of its extensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC has tapped the voice of legendary sports broadcaster Al Michaels and artificial intelligence to create tailor-made highlights for viewers.

“Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” as the first-of-its-kind resource is called, gives fans curated clips of their favorite events from the Games. An A.I.-generated version of Michaels’ distinctive voice narrates the recaps.

The vocal facsimile (call it A.I. Michaels) learned to sound like the renowned broadcaster from his vast catalog of appearances on the network.

Michaels is a believer in his A.I. audio doppelganger. “When I was approached about this, I was skeptical but obviously curious,” Michaels said in an announcement of the new feature from NBC Sports. “Then I saw a demonstration detailing what they had in mind. I said, ‘I’m in.’”

Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, ahead the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on June 26, 2024. Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images; BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Get “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock”

Personalized recaps will be up and running on Peacock on July 27. To receive “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” simply go to the Olympic hub and home page of Peacock. From there you can customize highlights to include your three favorite sports and topics related to them – such as behind-the-scenes stories, top competition, and trending moments.

The first edition, on July 27, will feature highlights from the Opening Ceremony. After that every viewer will be able to get their own customized recap package. Peacock estimates that nearly 7 million personalized variants of the recap could be streamed across the U.S. during the Games, drawing from NBC’s 5,000 hours of live coverage.

“We’re bringing the best of sports together with the best of technology to deliver fans a personalized Olympics experience in a way that’s never been possible before,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer group.

The resource will be available on the following web browsers: Chrome 112+ (Windows/Mac); Firefox 113+ (Windows/Mac); MS Edge 112+ (Windows/Mac); and Safari 14+ (Mac) as well as the Peacock app on iOS and iPadOS devices running 14 or later.

More about Al Michaels

In addition to his dynamic and instantly recognizable voice, Michaels’ broadcasting career is one for the books. He covered nine Olympic Games for ABC Sports and NBC Sports. Among his most famous calls came at the end of the U.S. men's hockey team's iconic upset of the Soviet Union at the 1980 Lake Placed Olympics: “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

From 2006, when he joined NBC, to 2021, Michaels was play-by-play voice of “Sunday Night Football.” He is one of only five people recognized for broadcast excellence by both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.