Olympic Table Tennis 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Team USA is looking to earn their first medal in table tennis at Paris 2024.

Get ready to rally into the action-packed world of table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Five athletes have been chosen for the Team USA roster and are heading to Paris.

First introduced to the Olympic program at the 1988 Seoul Games, table tennis showcases players' remarkable athleticism and quick reflexes, who must respond to a ball traveling at high speeds with pinpoint accuracy.

Olympic table tennis has seen some legendary players who have left a mark on the sport. China's Deng Yaping, often regarded as one of the greatest female table tennis players, won four Olympic gold medals in the 1992 Barcelona Games and the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Team USA is heading to Paris 2024 with their eyes on earning a medal. The U.S has not won a medal in table tennis since its introduction, but this year, they're hoping to change that.

Read more to discover what players are ready to make their mark.

Key athletes to watch

Three-time Olympian Lily Zhang is back and ready for Paris 2024. Training in table tennis since the age of 7 and playing on laundry room tables, the athlete competed in her first international event in 2007, per her Team USA profile.

Lily Zhang of United States competes in the Women's Singles Round of 64 match against Miwa Harimoto of Japan on day one of the WTT Singapore Smash 2024 at Singapore Sports Hub on March 11, 2024 in Singapore. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Zhang, 28, was on the U.S. team that earned 9th place finishes at each of the Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, and London 2012 Games. Her love of table tennis began at a young age, her mother was a player on her province's table tennis team in Xi'an, China. She holds the record of earning the first U.S medal in table tennis since 1959, winning a bronze at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in the mixed doubles event with China's Lin Gaoyuan. Growing up in Palo Alto, California, she lived near the campus of Stanford University, where her father taught mathematics, per her Team USA profile.

Returning for his third Olympics, Kanak Jha is set to face off in Paris. The two-time Olympian was part of the U.S.'s 9th-place-finishing team at both Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016. In 2014, Jha was the youngest International Table Tennis Federation World Cup participant on record at 14 years of age.

University of California, Los Angeles student Rachel Sung will be joining the Team USA roster as the youngest player this Olympic round. The 19-year-old will be competing alongside 21-year-old and fellow UCLA student, Amy Wang.

Wang has been playing table tennis since she was 4. Taught by her father, Wang began to enter competitions at a young age. At 12-years-old, she held a spot on the U.S. National Team. Hailing from an athletic family, Wang’s brothers, Allen, and Eddie, share a talent for table tennis, per Team USA. Paris 2024 is Wang’s Olympic debut.

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for table tennis events

Saturday, July 27

9:00 a.m. ET: M&W Singles, Mixed Doubles: Early Rounds

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64

Sunday, July 28

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64

10:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles: Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64

Monday, July 29

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64

10:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles: Semifinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 32

Tuesday, July 30

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 32

7:30 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles: Bronze/Gold Finals

Wednesday, July 31

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 32

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 16

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 16

Thursday, August 1

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

Friday, August 2

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Semifinals

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Semifinals

Saturday, August 3

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals

Sunday, August 4

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals

Monday, August 5

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Round of 16

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Round of 16

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Round of 16

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Round of 16

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

Wednesday, August 7

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Team: Semifinal 1

Thursday, August 8

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Semifinal 2

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Semifinal 1

2:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Team: Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Bronze Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Gold Final

Saturday, August 10

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Bronze Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Gold Final