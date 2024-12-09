Notre Dame vs. Indiana Preview: Everything to Know About the College Football Playoff Match-Up

The 2024/25 College Football Playoff is set, and in less than two weeks 12 teams will begin the monthlong journey toward crowning a national champion. The first-ever 12-team bracket is an intriguing mix of conference champions and other teams that put together exceptional seasons, dynasties and dark horses, teams we always expected to be here and teams we didn't see coming.

And on December 20, the very first game in the entire bracket will unfold between a Big Ten Cinderella story and a legendary football institution. It's Indiana vs. Notre Dame, and here's what you can expect.

When does the Indiana vs. Notre Dame College Fooball Playoff game kick off? The 11-1 Indiana Hoosiers and the 11-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on December 20, for a first-round College Football Playoff game from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Check local listings to find out where to watch.

Indiana and Notre Dame's paths to the College Football Playoff

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws a touchdown in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 16, 2024. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers are one of the 2024 season's great Cinderella stories. The Hoosiers finished their 2023 season 3-9, with just one Big Ten conference victory on their record. This season, they went undefeated for almost the entire year, mowing down opponents and proving they belonged with the more traditional Big Boys of the conference, including newcomers like Washington. In the end, their only loss was to a then second-ranked Ohio State team, which knocked them out of the Big Ten Conference championship. Then, during rivalry week, Ohio State lost in a stunning upset against Michigan, leaving Indiana with the third-best record in the conference, behind Penn State and Oregon. That was good enough to get them into the Playoff, where they are the tenth seed in the 12-team field.

As for Notre Dame, because they're an independent school, they didn't get to compete for a conference title. What they did do, following a Week 2 upset loss to Northern Illinois, was shape up and prove they belonged. Following that loss, the Irish won 10 straight games, including convincing victories over ranked opponents like Louisville, Navy, and Army. They closed out November with a convincing road win against rival USC, and finished the season with one of the best records in college football. That was more than enough to earn a spot in the playoff, where they're seeded seventh.

What to expect from Indiana vs. Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs

This is going to be a very interesting matchup for a lot of reasons. For one, it's a cross-Indiana battle between two teams who don't necessarily play each other very much, so there's a certain rivalry component. For another, it's a battle between two of the best defenses in college football. At the end of the regular season, Notre Dame was ranked third in terms of points allowed, while Indiana was ranked sixth.

On the offensive side, both teams have high-powered, accurate quarterbacks with passing yards well over 2,000, but Notre Dame has the better running game, while Indiana goes through the air more. It's a question of which team can stop the other, and the difference maker might be Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend is a very tough place to play, and the Irish make full use of the atmosphere. It'll be an uphill battle for the Hoosiers, but if they can get used to the environment, it's anyone's game.

For more College Football Playoff news, head to NBC Sports.