Where Is Notre Dame Ranked in the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings?

The Irish are going to be one of the teams to beat come Playoff time.

We’re well into December now, which means it’s just about time for that most wonderful time of the year… the College Football Playoffs!

Sure, December has other most wonderful draws, but if you’re a football fan, the inaugural 12-team CFP (as opposed to just four teams in years prior) is likely more exciting than Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s combined. And that might go double if you’re a Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fan, because this could very well be their year.

With most of the top FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) teams still facing tough matchups in their conference championship games, the Irish, who have remained independent, have already done all the work they could to shore up their Playoff resume.

What is Notre Dame’s 2024 College Football Playoff ranking? The Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football team is currently ranked No. 4 in the country according to the latest FBS rankings.

Riley Leonard of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on August 31, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Photo: Jack Gorman/Getty Images

If the Irish can maintain that No. 4 spot, or move up, they’ll be sitting pretty when it comes time for the 13-member CFP committee to select which teams will be participating. While there’s some wiggle room as far as which teams get which ranking, the fact of the matter is that after Conference Championship Week, the 12 teams for this season's Playoff will be selected from the top five highest-ranked conference champions, and the seven highest-ranked remaining teams after that, which darn well ought to include the Irish.

Behind Head Coach Marcus Freeman, the Irish have done everything they can to secure that No. 4 ranking, and it would be surprising if they dropped at all, forget about dropping out of the Top 12.

Can Notre Dame get a bye in the College Football Playoff? No. Because they're independent, regardless of ranking, Notre Dame can't receive a first-round bye, because those only go to the top four ranked conference champions. Hopefully they'll at least be ranked high enough to host one of those first round matchups, and as the higher-ranked team, they'll get to host at home.

The Irish are 11-1 this season, with solid wins over four Top 25 teams: Texas A&M, Louisville, Navy, and Army. With starting quarterback Riley Leonard at the helm, they're averaging an impressive 39.8 points per game, while holding opponents to just 13.6.

All of which is to say, when those final FBS rankings come out after this weekend, expect Notre Dame to remain near the top. After that, it’s time for the College Football Playoff, where anything can happen!

NBC is home to all of Notre Dame's home games, so be sure to watch the Fighting Irish next season on NBC and Peacock.