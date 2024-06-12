Nightbirde's "All You Need Is Love" Beatles Cover Is Pure Joy in Music Form

It's been over two years since Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski passed away after a battle with cancer, but the AGT star's light is still shining in 2024. Want proof? Watch this adorable minute-long performance Nightbirde uploaded nine years ago of herself and The Lighthouse Kids singing "All You Need Is Love" by The Beatles, which still resonates today. The video is further down this post!

Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski left a lasting legacy

Nightbirde on Season 16 of "AGT." Photo: Getty Images

From the moment Nightbirde stepped onto the AGT stage (her performance earned her a Golden Buzzer courtesy of Simon Cowell), her unmatched vocals and warmth captivated audiences and Judges alike. Although she had to drop out of the competition midway through Season 16 for health reasons, her mark on the world is still being felt today.

Just over a year ago, her posthumous debut album, It's OK, was released through her family and The Nightbirde Foundation, an organization founded by Nightbirde and her brother to help raise funds for breast cancer treatment.

In 2023, her brother, Mitch, spoke to People and explained how important it is to share his sister's music with the world, even after her death.

"We're excited to share Jane's debut album with the world," he explained. "Her work has touched the hearts of many because of her honesty and joy in the midst of sorrow. This album doesn't pit these emotions against one another, but rather it shows joy can come through sorrow. Jane would be so proud of this album, but more than that, she'd be proud of the work that The Nightbirde Foundation is doing to help others find hope and healing in the midst of tragedy."

Simon Cowell pays respect to his favorite Golden Buzzer moment

In 2023, Cowell famously called Nightbirde's performance his favorite Golden Buzzer moment of all time in an unforgettable behind-the-scenes moment alongside Terry Crews:

"You know, she typifies, I think, what the Golden Buzzer, like you said, is all about," Cowell confessed. "She knew how sick she was and she couldn't make the Finals, but I think watching it back, it makes you feel hopeful. Her Golden Buzzer will live on forever. No one else, in my opinion, could be number one."