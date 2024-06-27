Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Gave Him a Huge Hug When He Took Her to Meet Paw Patrol

Malti Marie may be the daughter of superstars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, but to her, the biggest celebrities in the world are the public servant canines of PAW Patrol, the long-running kids show about rescue dogs who work for their community.

The adorable 2-year-old was lucky enough to "meet" two of the series' main pups when her dad took her to Sea World in Australia. From the pictures, it looks like the had a great time.

Nick Jonas and Malti met PAW Patrol

"❤️ we met Paw Patrol," the singer and former The Voice Coach captioned pictures from the trip Down Under. In the first, Malti gives her dad a big hug. In the second, they make their way down the pier, holding hands. In the third picture, Jonas holds his daughter while they pose with fire dog Marshall and police dog Chase, as well as members of Chopra's family. So sweet!

Only emojis could properly capture the moment. "😍" commented Priyanka Chopra. "🥹" added Jonas' brother Frankie.

The youngster enjoys the finer things in life, like cartoon dogs and ball pits. In April, she accompanied her mom to France, and her mom was able to capture a fun moment to share on Instagram:

''R u kidding me? Malti Marie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious," she captioned a pic of the young girl in the ball pit. "In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide and landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I'm feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time?"

She also posted a short clip of her daughter getting ready for a hike, writing, ''The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time...is just her magic dust that she sprinkles on my life every day.''

Clearly, Malti Marie learned all the right lessons from her brave four-legged heroes.