Which Little Big Town Members Are Married? Inside the Country Band's Love Stories

Are any of the singers in Little Big Town married to each other?

New fans may be delighted to learn that Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, who make up half of Little Big Town, are both musical collaborators and husband and wife. Little Big Town's married couple have been together for many years, with Fairchild and Westbrook tying the knot in 2006. Their love story began long before they exchanged vows, having toured as best friends and band members for years before dating.

"I think there was always something underlying there that we were trying to ignore," Westbrook told Great American Country (via Country Living). "Then when the opportunity came, when all of us ended up single at the same time — a very strange turn of events for the band in a lot of different ways — those feelings, you were able to come out with them finally. It was like, 'We're single. Let's get together.' She has a beautiful heart, and she's absolutely gorgeous, and I just love her dearly."

Fairchild has echoed the friends-to-lovers tale in numerous interviews. "I think Jimi and I had a special friendship and connection that blossomed when we were both single," Fairchild Us Weekly in 2010. "Sometimes you just have to cross that line and take a chance, and when we had that opportunity, we did. Of course, we didn't want to mess up the band, but we decided it was worth the risk."

RELATED: What the Clever Lyrics to Little Big Town's "The Good Lord Willing" Really Mean

It was undoubtedly a worthwhile gamble because Westbrook and Fairchild eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony in Nashville on May 31, 2006. Nearly two decades later, the couple is still going strong, with their relationship testimony to the power of partnership, both on and off stage.