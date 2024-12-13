Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Which Little Big Town Members Are Married? Inside the Country Band's Love Stories
Ahead of Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry, we're looking at the bonds the make up the country quartet.
Grammy-winning quartet Little Big Town, known for their seamless harmonies, captivating country hits, and dynamite holiday albums, have become a staple in holiday celebrations. This year, the group takes the stage for Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry, blending their rich vocals with country-fried holiday cheer.
Little Big Town — made up of powerhouse vocalists Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet — form not only a celebrated country group but also a chosen family, both literally and figuratively. Fans far and wide applaud Little Big Town for their musical chemistry, but the personal lives of each singer also remain an obsession. Little Big Town is so close they've referred to their group as "one big marriage" (via Country Living), and for two of them, that meant actually swapping vows once upon a time.
In honor of the group's holiday celebration — airing December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC — we're offering a glimpse into Little Big Town's spouses and the bonds that have kept the quartet grounded throughout their multi-decade career.
Are any of the singers in Little Big Town married to each other?
New fans may be delighted to learn that Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, who make up half of Little Big Town, are both musical collaborators and husband and wife. Little Big Town's married couple have been together for many years, with Fairchild and Westbrook tying the knot in 2006. Their love story began long before they exchanged vows, having toured as best friends and band members for years before dating.
"I think there was always something underlying there that we were trying to ignore," Westbrook told Great American Country (via Country Living). "Then when the opportunity came, when all of us ended up single at the same time — a very strange turn of events for the band in a lot of different ways — those feelings, you were able to come out with them finally. It was like, 'We're single. Let's get together.' She has a beautiful heart, and she's absolutely gorgeous, and I just love her dearly."
Fairchild has echoed the friends-to-lovers tale in numerous interviews. "I think Jimi and I had a special friendship and connection that blossomed when we were both single," Fairchild Us Weekly in 2010. "Sometimes you just have to cross that line and take a chance, and when we had that opportunity, we did. Of course, we didn't want to mess up the band, but we decided it was worth the risk."
It was undoubtedly a worthwhile gamble because Westbrook and Fairchild eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony in Nashville on May 31, 2006. Nearly two decades later, the couple is still going strong, with their relationship testimony to the power of partnership, both on and off stage.
Is Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet married?
Phillip Sweet is the quartet's guitar player alongside Fairchild, and another integral part of Little Big Town's sound. Offstage, he shares a long-standing marriage with Rebbeca Arthur, whom he married on March 30, 2007, according to People. Rebecca's unwavering support has made her Phillip and Little Big Town's biggest cheerleader. The couple has one daughter, Penelopi Jane Sweet.
Is Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman married?
Kimberly Schlapman, the band's effervescent vocalist, also has a love story that resonates with fans. After losing her first husband, Steven Roads, in 2005, Schlapman found love again with Stephen Schlapman. The year 2006 was full of big moments for Little Big Town — not only did Fairchild and Westbrook get married, but Kimberly and Stephen also tied the knot. Together, they've built a family that includes two daughters, Daisy Pearl and Dolly Grace.
Over the years, Little Big Town's experiences — both joyous and challenging — have strengthened their bond, allowing them to create music that always tugs at the heartstrings. As they bring that love to the mythic Opry stage, the band's collective spirit will take center stage, and you won't want to miss it.
