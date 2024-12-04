Amy Adams on Singing Karaoke with Taylor Swift and Becoming a Swiftie at 50

The Tonight Show Host and the Mufasa composer's go-to karaoke songs popped up in the joyfully chaotic game.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Try For a Psychic Moment in This Musical Challenge

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon are both songwriters — have you checked out Fallon's Holiday Seasoning album yet?! — and their love for lyrics was put to the test in The Tonight Show's Musical Jinx Challenge.

The two have previously faced off in the Jinx Challenge, but when Miranda visited The Tonight Show on December 2, he and Fallon played a song-filled spin on the glove game.

"We're going to get a song and then on the count of three, we jump out and sing what we think is the most well-known lyric from that song at the same time," Fallon explained to the audience as he and Mufasa composer Miranda both stood onstage, separated by a purple wall. "If we sing the same lyric it's a jinx, which we like."

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon sing "Wonderwall" and a Christmas carol in unison

Their respective sides of the wall had a screen, which showed the song that they were trying to match. The song choices were playlist staples for Gen Xers and Millennials, so it the task should be easy — but trying to have a psychic moment is trickier than you might think.

The first track was "Wonderwall" by Oasis. After Fallon counted down, the two jumped out to belt what they hoped were the same part of the Brit-rock classic. Back behind the (wonder)wall, they gather themselves, before jumping out and failing again, to sing the same part.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Musical Jinx Challenge” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 37, Monday, December 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"It's the chorus! This song's got two parts and we sang 'em," Miranda yelled.

On the third try they finally synced up, both singing the line, "And after all, you're my wonderwaaall..."

Fallon and Miranda may have been knocked down by the first round, but they got up again — ahem — to attempt the next song, which was the '90s one-hit wonder, "Tubthumping" by Chumbawamba.

After singing a song that reminded them of the better times, the next tracks they tried to psychically link on were "I Want It That Way" by Backstreet Boys, "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers ("My go-to karaoke song," Miranda revealed), and the Spice Girls' "Wannabe."

The stakes were raised for the final round, where the two were only given a genre ("Christmas Carols"), and they had to guess which holiday tune the other would sing.

Do their two minds become one? Find out in the Musical Jinx Challenge above.