Kelly Clarkson's Hazel Eyes Pop with Glowy Makeup-Free Look Before the Olympics

Even among the chic Parisians, Kelly Clarkson is looking très gorgeous. The former The Voice Coach and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show is part of NBC's coverage team for the 2024 Olympic Games, and she's absolutely glowing in a recent behind-the-scenes video.

Kelly Clarkson goes makeup-free in a selfie video from Paris

Since she's been gone, Clarkson has been busy prepping for the start of the Games, and checked in with her Instagram followers before leaving for the Seine to cover the opening ceremonies. In her Ralph Lauren Team USA blazer, Clarkson revealed that she'd been having a great week with fellow NBC commentators Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning.

Going totally makeup-free in the video, Clarkson mentioned that she had to be at her opening ceremonies location "way earlier than everybody else." This year's opening ceremonies will be mobile, a series of boats proceeding through Paris along the Seine River, and Clarkson will be stationed at the Trocadero, the end of the route and the location of the finale, which will culminate in French president Emmanuel Macron lighting the Olympic torch.

With her bright hazel eyes and clear, smooth skin, Clarkson barely needs a touch-up, in our opinion. "Can’t wait to hang out with everybody on the TODAY show. Think I’m gonna stop by Access Hollywood. Can’t talk about much. But it’s gonna be really, really rad. It’s gonna be a celebration of life," she added.

Her fans loved seeing her relaxed and naturally gorgeous. "You are such a breath of fresh air. So relatable and so humble. And you look pretty in this natural photo. Now, I'm definitely tuning in!" wrote one commenter.

"Thank you for showing up barefaced. And natural, so tired of all these filters and a lister's that need makeup before they will even make a post. RESPECT" added another.

How to watch Clarkson's Olympics coverage on NBC

Though she performed at the 2006 Torino Olympics, this is Clarkson's first Summer Games and first time hosting coverage. Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony starts at noon ET on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Dozens of members of Team USA will be present for the opening ceremonies, led by flag bearers LeBron James and Coco Gauff.

