Where Have You Seen the Horse from Wicked? How Jonathan Bailey Brought His Bridgerton Steed to Fantasy Epic

The fantasy epic Wicked has brought together an A-list cast to bring the world of the Wizard of Oz back to the big screen, with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and more among the expansive ensemble.

Oh, and don’t forget about Jack. Jack the horse, to be exact.

Bailey, who plays the character of Fiyero Tigelaar in the Wizard of Oz prequel story, knew his role would require quite a bit of horse-riding — so he made one early request for director Jon M. Chu to bring an old friend along from one of his previous gigs.

Jonathan Bailey Brings Bridgerton Horse to Wicked

In a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Bailey opened up about how he wanted to make sure to bring along his horse Jack, the same horse he worked with so closely on previous project Bridgerton. Why? Because the two had developed quite a bond over the years.

"Fiyero has a horse, has a steed, I knew there was only one man for the job,” Bailey explained. “It was a companionship like no other. He’s a sentient being. Very present and calm when you need him to be.”

Bailey’s character Fiyero is a handsome prince and classmate of Ariana Grande’s Glinda (who goes on to become Glinda the Good Witch) and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba (the future Wicked Witch of the West). And like any handsome prince, he needs a mighty steed by his side. Luckily, Jack was up to the task.

Wicked, based on the long-running Broadway hit of the same name, recounts the early days of The Wizard of Oz saga, following the characters and world that would come to be one of the defining stories of early fantasy cinema with the 1939 masterpiece.