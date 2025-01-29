Platt and Mouch Have Tension Between Them Amidst the Chaos and Danger | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Behind the Scenes on the Crossover Event with Med, Fire and P.D. | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Behind the Scenes on the Crossover Event with Med, Fire and P.D. | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Join the One Chicago family in supporting those in need by donating to the American Red Cross.

Join One Chicago & the American Red Cross to Help Those Impacted by the L.A. Wildfires

We are stronger when we all come together. As many Chi-Hards are gearing up for the One Chicago crossover on January 29, the cast and crew are calling them to support Californians in need by donating to the American Red Cross.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Dick Wolf's entertainment company has teamed up with the American Red Cross to rally support for the firefighters on the frontlines of California's devastating wildfires. The characters on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med are fictional first responders, but fans can lend a hand to the real ones saving Los Angeles right now.

RELATED: Inside the "Marvel"-Level Chicago Fire, Med, & P.D. Crossover: "It's One Big Movie"

If you want to join the call to action, learn how the One Chicago family is helping, below.

Join the One Chicago family in helping real-life first responders

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Beginning January 7, a series of devastating wildfires ravaged communities across California, with thousands of firefighters working tirelessly to contain the blaze. During times like this, the American Red Cross provides emergency assistance wherever possible. Dick Wolf and the One Chicago family are taking action to help — and they want you to, as well.

If you're interested in donating to the American Red Cross to help the organization provide care following the Californian wildfires, follow this link to make a contribution. If you'd prefer to make a donation via phone, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Former P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos took to Instagram to share the L.A. Times article with resources to help those affected by the fires. Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays firefighter Stella Kidd, voiced her support for the California firefighters ahead of the crossover episode. She may only put out fires on camera, but Mayo understands the intensity and risks of firefighting better than most. "Shoutout to all the first responders who are doing this for real in L.A. right now," Mayo told NBC Insider in January 2025. "Just absolutely insane. My heart goes out to everybody."

RELATED: Watch David Eigenberg Visit the Real-Life Firefighters of L.A. Fire & Rescue Crew