From baby steps to first haircuts, the Voice Coach's youngest is growing up so fast.

John Legend's 1-Year-Old Son Wren Looks Even More Like His Dad After His 1st Haircut

On November 3, John Legend shared an Instagram carousel featuring his and Chrissy Teigen's youngest son Wren Alexander after his first haircut, and the pictures are beyond darling.

The Voice Coach and Teigen are proud parents to four children: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and their youngest, Wren, born in June 2023 via a surrogate. Watching Wren take baby steps and pass adorable milestones has been a delight for the couple, who frequently take to social media to deliver family updates to fans. From family vacations to milestone celebrations, it's easy to keep up with Legend and Teigen's beautiful family thanks to their welcomed posts.

As expected, Wren is serving his trademark dimples and sweetness after his first haircut, and you won't want to miss the pictures. The 1-year-old was recently seen rocking a bun, but his curls look bouncier than ever after his haircut. In each pic, the baby looked downright adorable in a green onesie and white sneakers, posing for the camera while playing outside.

"Wren got his first haircut from Uncle Bump," Legend captioned the heartwarming post. Between Legend and Teigen celebrating Wren's first haircut and their eldest children recording songs with their father in the studio, it's clear that the Legend family is growing up quickly before our eyes.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's journey to welcoming Wren

It feels like only yesterday when Teigen announced the news of Wren Alexander's birth on June 28 in a touching Instagram post where she described the pregnancy journey she and Legend took with their surrogate and son's namesake, Alexandra.

"We also met the most incredible, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra," Teigen captioned the post. "I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All of our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow...

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen concluded the post. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you. Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full."

Legend is a proud family man — not only did he recently record music with Luna and Miles, he also got a tattoo in honor of the entire crew. Legend gave an update on the family in an interview with Extra in July 2023.

"The babies are lovely; they've been just adding joy and great energy to the house," Legend gushed. "Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."

