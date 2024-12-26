My First Time with John Legend | NBC's The Voice

My First Time with John Legend | NBC's The Voice

The Voice Coach cemented his place as king of the yuletide season with this new video.

John Legend Shared a Smooth Piano Version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Ever the bringer of joy, John Legend has delighted his fans just in time for the holidays with a soulful rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

The Season 27 The Voice Coach has delivered many a merry holiday tune throughout his years, and shared fresh cheer with fans in a December 25 Instagram video.

The EGOT winner tapped his velvety vocals and timeless verve to bring the carol to new heights with his signature touch. Legend is no stranger to a holiday bop — his seventh studio album, A Legendary Christmas, continues to be the gift that keeps giving, boasting several bops that'd make holiday lovers rock around the Christmas tree.

While "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" appears on the album, Legend gave fans a stripped-down version in honor of the holidays for a certified holiday treat.

"A little something for you and yours," Legend captioned the post.

Watch John Legend's angelic new "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" version

Legend shared the performance on Christmas Day, with the clip finding him seated at his piano, looking downright dashing in a mint green suit jacket perfect for the holiday. The singer instantly set the tone for a heartfelt performance, capturing viewers' attention with his very first keystroke.

Boasting a timeless sound and velvety timbre, Legend's vocals were practically made for the holidays, so he carried the tune with ease. Legend masterfully blends emotional delivery with his crystal-clean precision to deliver a rendition that is both nostalgic and uniquely his own.

Originally recorded by the late Judy Garland for the 1944 film Meet Me in St. Louis, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" has become a holiday playlist staple, offering hope and comfort to everyone who celebrates. Legend's interpretation honors the song's reverent legacy while adding his distinctive style, marking yet another iconic performance from The Voice Coach.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

In addition to sharing his musical prowess with the world, Legend also shared a photo on Instagram that appeared to be taken on Christmas morning of himself with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their four kids. Legend has clearly spent the holidays soaking up quality time — in the picture, Legend and Teigen beam ear to ear while sitting beneath the tree with Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, who all donned matching plaid pajamas for the festivities.

The holiday hitmaker and his loved ones seem to be having a blast this season.

