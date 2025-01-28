Jimmy Fallon Talks Making His Broadway Debut with a Fellow SNL Alum

Jimmy Talks Rehearsing for Broadway Debut with Nick Kroll and Aidy Bryant in Simon Rich's All In

The Tonight Show Host joins the cast of All In on January 28, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, and Nick Kroll.

Jimmy Fallon is going All In on Broadway.

The Tonight Show Host makes his Broadway debut on Tuesday, January 28, in All In: Comedy About Love. Fallon will be in the show from Tuesday, January 28 through Sunday, February 2. The production features a rotating cast of actors, so Fallon will be sharing the stage with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, and Nick Kroll.

"Aidy Bryant is unbelievably hilarious, but also does a great emotional performance, it's really moving. It's actually really beautiful," Fallon said on the January 27 episode of The Tonight Show.

"Nick Kroll is a lunatic. He's one of the funniest people," Fallon continued. "He's unbelievable, and he gives another moving performance. Everyone's got some good things in there."

To buy tickets for All In, head over to the play's website. Fallon jokingly called tickets "very available."

Jimmy Fallon stars with Aidy Bryant in a former SNL writer's Broadway play

All In is written by Simon Rich, who was a Saturday Night Live writer from 2007 to 2011. Fallon calls his Broadway debut a full-circle moment for Tonight Show history for a special reason.

"The craziest thing. It's at the Hudson Theater. That is where they started The Tonight Show [hosted by] Steve Allen," Fallon revealed on January 24. "So I'll be going from The Tonight Show over to The Tonight Show. It's kind of a cool thing."

Allen was a comedian, actor, and musician who, in the summer of 1953, debuted the first version of what would become The Tonight Show. Then called Tonight, the show aired locally in New York, and its success inspired NBC to create a version that would air nationally on the network.

What is the All In play about? "All In: Comedy About Love comprises a series of comic vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich published in The New Yorker," reads the official show description. "From pirates to dogs, the actors will play a wide range of characters, all illustrating that the most important part of life is who we share it with," per The New Yorker.

The production also features live music from The Bengsons, who perform songs from the band The Magnetic Fields, including numbers from their album 69 Love Songs.

All In opened on Broadway on December 22, and is scheduled to close on Sunday, February 16.

Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC