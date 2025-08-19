Blake Shelton Put on a Chicken Costume to Cluck Out "Ho Hey" with Jimmy Fallon

The Lumineers' 2012 hit was never the same after being performed by The Chickeneers on The Tonight Show.

Why did the chicken cross the road? To sing "Ho Hey" alongside a Parks and Recreation star, obviously.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Back in 2013, Jimmy Fallon welcomed Blake Shelton to Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and Nick Offerman joined them in a unique performance of the 2012 Lumineers hit. It was a totally serious, musically-solid rendition that did justice to the original and proved that chickens can be musicians, too.

Yes, the Tonight Show Host and the rest of "The Chickeneers" were fully dressed up as chickens and every lyric was a chicken cluck. But that doesn't make the performance any less moving, or impressive! It takes skills — comedic and musical — to sound good while clucking in a chicken suit.

Watch Blake Shelton, Jimmy Fallon, and Nick Offerman cluck out "Ho Hey" as the Chickeneers above, and stream episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Peacock anytime.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Only Listens to 1 Artist at Home: "24 Hours Of..."

Blake Shelton, host Jimmy Fallon, Chris Tartaro, Nick Offerman during the "Chickeneers" skit on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Season 8 Episode 8 on March 28, 2013. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for a catchy new song after performing in chicken suits alongside Nick Offerman

Fallon has collaborated with Shelton many times over the years, including on one catchy song called "I'll Bring the Ice," It's all about making sure they've got ice for their football party, which they do. Only problem is, they were so focused on the ice that they forgot the drinks.

Blake Shelton and Jimmy Perform "I'll Bring the Ice"

One of Fallon's more recent music ventures was a fresh installment of "Classroom Instruments." He and the Roots were joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform a Hamilton medley backed by kids' toys. Fallon and The Roots have used these classroom instruments to perform alongside The Backstreet Boys, Ed Sheeran, Gwen Stefani, The Lonely Island, The Jonas Brothers, Idina Menzel, Adele, and even Metallica. It just goes to show that when you've got talent, you can make beautiful music with anything, whether it's a plastic xylophone or a chicken suit.

RELATED: Ethan Hawke & Jimmy Fallon Transformed Into Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash in This Duet

Fall Out Boy and The Backstreet Boys have performed their biggest hits as chickens on The Tonight Show

In 2023, Cluck Cluck Boy (also known as Fall Out Boy plus Fallon) performed "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" as a group of large chickens. Unsurprisingly, it's still a great song even when all the lyrics are, "Bawk!" Watch that below.

Fallon also dusted off his chicken costumes when The Backstreet Boys became "The Bawkstreet Boys." They performed an all-clucking version of "Everybody," but more importantly, they crossed a busy, rainy NYC street together while clucking in their chicken suits. The group couldn't get an explanation for why they were doing so, no matter how many times they begged Fallon, "Tell me whyyy!"