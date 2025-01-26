Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Met Donald Trump in SNL's "Founding Fathers" Cold Open

Cast member James Austin Johnson expertly tried to get the Broadway star to break as he stood frozen onstage.

The cold open for Saturday Night Live's January 25 episode began with the United States' founding fathers signing the Constitution — providing the perfect opportunity for a fun cameo. Actor, composer, and Season 42 Host Lin-Manuel Miranda dusted off his Hamilton look to revive the famous Broadway role he created, though he was soon interrupted by President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

"What do I say? I say our lives matter not, if we lose them in the cause of liberty," Miranda's Hamilton told his colleagues, ramping up to one of his signature raps. "What matters is the nation we build. 'Cause in America, all men are created equal. America not England — we doin' the sequel. And we will have leaders, but know one thing: In America, we will never have a king!"

Enter Donald Trump (Johnson), interrupting the musical number like a record scratch.

"Never say never," Johnson's Trump told the SNL audience, as Miranda and the Season 50 cast froze behind him. "Kidding, of course — though in many ways I'm not. I'm in my king era."

James Austin Johnson's Trump teased Lin-Manuel Miranda in SNL's cold open

As in Season 49's "Republican Debate Cold Open," the rest of the sketch performers remained frozen as Johnson's Trump orated in front of them — and Johnson hilariously tried to needle Miranda as he stayed frozen in place.

"Look at Lin," he said, gesturing behind him. "He got tricked into coming here, and now he's frozen on stage. Oh, he's furious." But the Tony-nominated actor has lots of experience as a live performer, and stayed in place like a pro.

Trump went on to recap the January 20 inauguration, from his "nerd herd" in the front row (tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk) to his tall son Barron, who's "smacking his head on every door frame."

"The inauguration was a tremendous success," Johnson's Trump declared. "It was inside due to cold and fear, but we had a lot of surprise guests — like Melania."

In commenting on Musk's controversial gesture at the inauguration, Trump turned again to Miranda's stage-frozen form. "Lin, what do you think? Did he do it?" he asked him.

"Oh, look at Lin. Look how bad he wants to do a rap," Johnson's Trump continued, walking up to stand directly next to Miranda. "He wrote a whole rap and he doesn't get to do it. Oh, the audience would have eaten that right up, but we're not going to hear it. He's in sniffing distance of an EGOT, and he's got to stand there till I'm done." Only when Johnson started in with, "Lindy, Lindy, Lindy Lindy" did a smile play at the corners of Miranda's mouth.

Until it was time to say "Live, from New York," that is — watch the "Founding Fathers cold open" above.

Has Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted SNL? Yes. The Hamilton creator and star has hosted Saturday Night Live once, on October 8, 2016.

Luckily, Miranda did get to perform a rap during his episode's monologue — to the tune of Hamilton's "My Shot."