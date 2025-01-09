Jamie Lee Curtis Recreated Her Viral John Travolta Aerobics Scene 40 Years Later

Mikey Madison Steered a Boat Around the Statue of Liberty Because the Captain Got Drunk (Extended)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon worked up a silly sweat in their Perfect parody on The Tonight Show.

During her January 8 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Curtis and Fallon recreated the viral thrust-filled aerobics scene from the 1985 movie, Perfect, which has become a meme online in recent years.

Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis her and John Travolta's Perfect aerobics scene

In the Tonight Show sketch, Curtis wore a one-piece leotard, teaching an aerobics class just like in the movie released 40 years ago. For this new "extended version," Fallon stood in for Curtis' original co-star, John Travolta. And just like her original co-star, Fallon couldn't keep his eyes off of Curtis even while trying to concentrate on the intense '80s jazzercise workout.

This new Perfect might have looked like the 1985 film, but the parody quickly ramped up the already ridiculous scene with props involving a pizza delivery, a champagne tower, and the reveal of a white dove — which flew out from underneath Fallon's tight workout shorts.

Jamie Lee Curtis during the “‘Perfect’ Scene Recreation” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12, Episode 51 on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The class even became a life-or-death situation when Curtis was tasked with defibrillating a person lying on a gurney — reviving them before she returned to thrusting her hips with Fallon. The duo's aerobics workout was absurd, but it was also delightful comedy Perfect-ion.

The sketch was a lighthearted moment during Curtis' emotional Tonight Show appearance, in which she fought back tears discussing the devastating fires ravaging through her hometown of Los Angeles. In an Instagram post from January 9, Curtis shared a behind-the-scenes image of her and Fallon hugging on the set of their Perfect parody.

"It was complicated to feel like we were making comedy in the midst of such a profound tragedy across the country, but we did," she wrote in the caption. "The hug he gave me in support of my fragile feelings will always be remembered, and I leave New York City with the hopes and prayers and good thoughts from all in the East Coast as I return home to the best coast and my beloved City of Angels to help start to repair and rebuild."