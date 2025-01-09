Jamie Lee Curtis Fought Tears Discussing the California Fires with Jimmy Fallon

"This is literally where I live," said the Oscar-winning actress and Red Cross ambassador said during her January 8 Tonight Show appearance.

Jamie Lee Curtis fought back tears during her January 8 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, discussing the devastating wildfires engulfing her native L.A.

"As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, growing emotional seconds into her interview.

"I flew here last night. I was on the plane, started getting texts, and...it's f--king gnarly, you guys," The Last Showgirl actress said. "It's just a catastrophe in Southern California."

The daughter of screen legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie Lee Curtis was born and raised in Los Angeles.

"Obviously, there have been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything — the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to," Curtis continued. "Many, many friends now have lost their homes."

Jamie Lee Curtis offers disaster prep advice to those affected by the California fires and other natural disasters

"It's a really awful situation... Just so I can tell you, if you know anybody on the West Coast or not, the American Red Cross, support them. They will come in and help people," Curtis added, urging people to "do anything in your community to help people" such as donating blood or donate to relief organizations and animal shelters.

"Since I'm on the middle of a very big television show, for anybody living anywhere, have an emergency kit in your house," Curtis advised. "I'm an American Red Cross ambassador. Have an emergency kit with prescription glasses, medicines, dog food, baby formula — all the things you need if you have to flee."

Jamie Lee Curtis' family is safe

On the morning of her January 8 Tonight Show appearance, Curtis confirmed on Instagram that her family was safe — but "My community and possibly my home is on fire."

The following morning, January 9, Curtis posted images of the devastation left by the fires, showing pictures of entire neighborhoods burnt to the ground.

"This is the moment to reach out to anyone who lives in Los Angeles, who you think might be in some sort of traumatic shock and grief about losing their homes and the devastation of their neighborhoods and communities and offer your hand, home and resources," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

"We are going to have to come together," she wrote. "As we may never have done before, in the City of Angels and help each other. AND WE WILL!"

During her Tonight Show interview, Curtis added that she would be going home "first thing tomorrow and be with my family and try to help my friends."