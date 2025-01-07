Joe Manganiello Fights a Gang of Kids in This Hysterical Fake Commercial

The Deal or No Deal Island Host showed off his comedic karate chops on The Tonight Show.

Did you know that before Joe Manganiello and Jimmy Fallon knew each other through showbiz, they actually ran a dojo together? According to the latest quick-change sketch on The Tonight Show, they totally did.

The actor and Deal or No Deal Island Host visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 6. During his interview, Fallon revealed their previous business venture together, in which they taught kids how to fight back against bullies.

"Joe, we've known each other a long time. And I don't know if anyone knows it, but back in the '90s before we got into entertainment, you and I actually ran a martial arts academy for kids," Fallon told Manganiello.

"That's right. You know, I forgot... it was ages ago, and the place, it was called Bully Beaters," he replied. To help jog Manganiello's memory, Fallon revealed he had their old commercials for their dojo digitized, so he could premiere them on The Tonight Show.

After a retro opening featuring kids showing off their karate skills, Manganiello and Fallon now stood in a dojo set, wearing matching martial arts uniforms and Steven Seagal-esque black ponytails.

"The number-one problem in America is heart disease! But the second number-one problem in America is bullies," Fallon — err, we mean Sensei Jimmy — shouted in the commercial.

"That's right! Everywhere you look, an innocent kid's getting a swirly, dangling from a tree branch in their tighty whities," said Manganiello.

"Well, if your child is being bullied, and you live in or around East Brunswick, New Jersey, come on down to Bully Beaters Karate!" said Fallon, as the two demonstrated their karate skills by chopping wood planks in half with their fists.

Joe Manganiello and host Jimmy Fallon during “Bully Beaters” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2073 on Monday, January 6, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Joe Manganiello fight off a gang of kids in Tonight Show's quick-change sketch

But in the second Bully Beaters ad, Sensei Jimmy and Sensei Joe revealed they were too good at training kids. Now, their students have become bullies themselves, and it's pure panic for the Fallon and Manganiello, as they alert viewers that their students have become too powerful to control.

"Over the last few months, it appears that our top-quality training has turned all the children in this once peaceful town into brutal animals," said a frenzied Fallon.

"These children cannot be reasoned with! They speak only the language of full-contact karate. And now they have returned to us to assert their dominance," yelled Manganiello, who can barely be heard as a sea of children dressed in karate uniforms flooded the dojo, looking for a fight.

"They're so small, and freakishly strong!" howled Manganiello. Thankfully we know the two survived their brutal (tiny) bully beat down. Watch their comedic Cobra Kai in the video above.