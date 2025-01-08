Pamela Anderson Was Discovered by a Jumbotron, Was “Aching” to Express Herself in The Last Showgirl

The Best of Bad Bunny on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Puerto Rican music megastar will share duties with Fallon — and perform — on Monday, January 13.

Bad Bunny Is Set to Co-Host the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Next Week: Details

Bad Bunny is bringing Puerto Rican pride to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Grammy-winning musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be pulling double duty on Monday, January 13 when he'll appear as both Musical Guest and co-host on The Tonight Show.

It's a full-circle moment for the singer and rapper since he made his U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show in 2018, performing "Estamos Bien." This will mark his seventh time on Fallon's program.

In addition to co-hosting with Jimmy Fallon, for his January 13 appearance, Bad Bunny will perform a song from his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which he released on January 5. This isn't the first time Bad Bunny has pulled double duty on late night: He was the Host and Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live in October 2023.

A short video shared to The Tonight Show social media accounts on January 7 showed Fallon lip-syncing to Miss Angelina's TikTok-viral "I'm going to see Bad Bunny tonight," as he walks into his office and sees Bad Bunny's name on the calendar for The Tonight Show's upcoming guests.

Bad Bunny dedicated Debí Tirar Más Fotos "to all of the Puerto Ricans and the Puerto Ricans around the world." With collaborators that include Puerto Rican vocalist RaiNao and local musicians from the territory, the album is a celebration of the island's many musical styles.

"All the salsa songs are made by young kids from escuela Libre de Música. All of them are like 18, 19, 21 years old — young kids with a lot of passion and energy," Bad Bunny told The New York Times. "Because people think, oh, now every young kid today is making reggaeton. No, there’s a lot of great, great musicians — young kids — that are only waiting for the opportunity."

Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The episode will air at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC, and will be available to stream next day on Peacock.