Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the November 30 episode.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, November 30, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

From Jean Smart and Ariana Grande to John Mulaney, plus returning cast alums Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, and Dana Carvey — so far Saturday Night Live Season 50 has been a star-studded celebration.

Charli XCX brought the Brat for the November 16 episode, where she was the latest performer to pull double duty as both Host and Musical Guest. Last week, on November 23, NBC re-aired the Season 50 premiere hosted by Hacks star Jean Smart with Musical Guest Jelly Roll, marking the SNL debut for both.

So is Saturday Night Live new this week? Find out below.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 30, 2024?

No. The SNL cast and crew are taking a break for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

NBC will be re-airing the October 5 episode hosted by Nate Bargatze, with Musical Guest Coldplay. This marked the second time the stand-up comedian hosted in a little less than a year.

Season 50's second entry featured a sequel to Bargatze's "Washington's Dream" sketch, and the surprise return of two-thirds of Lonely Island (Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer) in the Digital Short "Sushi Glory Hole."

As Musical Guest, Coldplay performed two songs from their latest album, Moon Music.

Who's hosting SNL on December 7, 2024?

Paul Mescal.

The Gladiator II star will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut alongside "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer Shaboozey.

How can you watch the 2024 SNL Thanksgiving special?

If you're still snackin' on Thanksgiving leftovers you could check out the two-hour holiday special, A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving. The special aired Wednesday, November 27 on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

SNL is celebrating 50 years with a three-hour special

In February 2025, SNL will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a weekend-long look back at the late-night sketch series, culminating in a three-hour live primetime special. The program will air Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.